Champion Iron Announces the Appointment of David Cataford as CEO

MONTREAL, April 1, 2019 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (the "Company" or "Champion") announces that David Cataford has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately, following the transition of Michael O'Keeffe from the CEO position and the implementation of Champion's succession plan in this regard. Mr. O'Keeffe will retain his current position as Executive Chairman of Champion. Prior to his promotion as CEO, Mr. Cataford joined the Company in 2014 as Vice President, Engineering and was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Champion in 2017.

Champion Executive Chairman Michael O'Keeffe stated, "We knew that David's comprehensive understanding of iron ore processing and mining operations in the Labrador Trough would significantly strengthen Champion and he has demonstrated this by transitioning the company from exploration to mine production, overseeing the Bloom Lake project since its acquisition, through the feasibility stage and most significantly, its successful re-start as a long-life, low-cost operation." Mr. O'Keeffe added that the Company was well positioned to continue to benefit from an experienced manager of Mr. Cataford's calibre as Champion aims to double Bloom Lake's current production capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of high-grade 66% iron concentrate at its profitable flagship operation.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

