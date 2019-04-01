Kaizen Discovery Announces Resignation of a Director

Vancouver, April 1, 2019 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) today announced that Ignacio Rosado has stepped down as a director of the company so that he may focus his efforts on his other professional duties.

"On behalf of the Board and the company's management team, I would like to thank Ignacio for the contributions that he made during his tenure on the Board, and wish him continued success in the future," said Eric Finlayson, Kaizen's Chairman.

Following Mr. Rosado's resignation, Kaizen's Board of Directors consists of Eric Finlayson, David Boehm, Richard Cohen and Terry Krepiakevich.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact

Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446

info@kaizendiscovery.com

