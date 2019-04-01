Giyani And Traxys Extend Term Sheet and Timeline To Complete Convertible Loan Facility and Marketing Agreement Documentation

OAKVILLE, April 01, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. April 1, 2019 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces an extension to the previously announced non-binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) it executed with Traxys Africa Trading (Pty) Ltd. (“Traxys”).



The Term Sheet was signed on January 25, 2019 and provided a 60-day period to complete due diligence and definitive documentation. Due to operational reasons, Giyani and Traxys have mutually agreed to extend the duration of the Term Sheet to May 17, 2019, or such other date to be mutually agreed upon, to allow for the completion of the on-going technical and legal due diligence by both parties, and completion of definitive documentation. All other terms and conditions of the Term Sheet, including the proposed terms of the convertible loan facility and marketing agreement, are unchanged.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

