Romios Receives $500,000 Option Payment and Minimum $3,000,000 Exploration Commitment on Newmont Lake in 2019

Toronto, April 1, 2019 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") today announced that, further to its news release of March 22, 2019, Crystal Lake Mining Corp. ("CLM") has paid the Company a $500,000 option payment and provided confirmation that it has funding in place to finance its binding commitment to incur expenditures of at least $3 million on Romios' Newmont Lake Property ("Newmont Lake") on or before September 20, 2019 pursuant to the terms of the option agreement between Romios and CLM (the "Definitive Agreement"). Further particulars of the Definitive Agreement are set out in the March 22, 2019 news release.



Romios Gold Resources Inc. , a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.





Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

