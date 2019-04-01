Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Lomiko Metals Appoints Dean Nawata to the Board of Advisors

14:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, April 01, 2019 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Dean Nawata has been appointed to the Lomiko Board of Advisors.

Electric Vehicle Sales Set To Rise


La Loutre Graphite Mineralization at Surface




“Dean has extensive experience in the resource industry and is able to provide strategic advice as Lomiko’s La Loutre Project proceeds from exploration to updated resource and pre-economic assessment.” Stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

Mr. Nawata is part of the team at 49 North, a resource investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in junior and intermediate mineral and oil & gas exploration companies. He has been with 49 North for over 7 years providing project evaluation, business model development, corporate structuring, and financial modeling.

Dean has over 20 years of public market experience, 9 of which he spent as a licensed stockbroker focusing on financing of junior mining and oil/gas projects with BMO Nesbitt, Mackie Research Capital, and Raymond James. He has previously held senior management positions and sat on boards of several publicly traded resource companies. Dean is also currently a co-founder of Real Content Social Media and Vice President at InvestmentPitch Media, both private companies.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Attachments

  • ev-sales
  • La Loutre - surface mineralization

A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com

