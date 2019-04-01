Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Auxico Appoints Joseph Lau to Board of Directors

14:31 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, April 01, 2019 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) would like to inform shareholders of changes to its board of directors. The Company announces that Marc Filion has resigned from the board of directors, for personal reasons. The board and management of Auxico would like to thank Mr. Filion for his valued contributions to the Company over the past three years, and we wish him the very best in the future.

Auxico would like to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Joseph Lau to the board of directors. Mr. Lau is the founder and chairman of Rockhound Limited, a private company based in Hong Kong that was established in 2006 to serve the mineral resources, mining and exploration sectors. He has a B.Sc. (Chemistry) from Concordia University and an MBA from the University of Ottawa. Since returning to Hong Kong in 1994, Mr. Lau has served in senior executive positions in various industries, including financial services, real estate, telecommunications and retail jewelry. He is a member of the Chemical Institute of Canada and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Mr. Lau previously served as a director of Auxico prior to the Company’s listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in October 2017, and has been an advisor to Auxico over the past years.

Grant of options

Auxico would also like to announce that it has granted 500,000 stock options to directors and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, no vesting period and expire on March 27, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed » « signed »
Pierre Gauthier Mark Billings
CEO, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.
pg@auxicoresources.com mb@auxicoresources.com
Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (“Auxico”) is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.


Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

www.auxicoresources.com


