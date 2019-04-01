(PODCAST!) Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ:TSX.V) CEO Ian Ball on Mining Stock Daily



Val-d'Or, Quebec / April 1 2019 / TheNewswire / On this edition of Mining Stock Daily, Ian Ball, CEO of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSX.V:RZZ, ATBYF:OTCMarkets).

Ian shares the story of becoming a young executive within the mining and royalty space and how Abitibi Royalties sets itself apart from other royalty companies in the industry. Ian also shares his thoughts on attracting new and younger investors to the mining and resource markets while also breaking down his thoughts on the recent mega-mergers within the industry.

