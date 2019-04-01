Teck Announces Closing of Quebrada Blanca Transaction

VANCOUVER, April 01, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (“Teck”), (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) today announced the closing of the acquisition by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (“SMM”), Ltd. and Sumitomo Corporation (“SC”) of a 30% indirect interest in Compañia Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. (“QBSA”), which owns the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (“QB2”) project.



Following closing of the transaction, Teck holds a 60% indirect interest in QBSA and Empresa Nacional de Minería continues to hold a 10% carried interest. SMM and SC are expected to contribute approximately US$1.3 billion to the QB2 project during 2019. Teck’s anticipated share of 2019 QB2 capital spending is approximately US$175 million, which has been expended in the first quarter. Assuming closing during 2019 under the US$2.5 billion project financing facility expected to be signed in the second quarter, further cash contributions from Teck to QB2 capital costs are not expected to be required until late 2020.

