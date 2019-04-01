Blue Star Gold Announces New Website

Vancouver, April 1, 2019 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to report its website has gone live as of today's date. The website, www.bluestargold.ca, contains pages that may be accessed for up-to-date information on Blue Star, its revamped board of directors and management, Nunavut gold properties, filings and news releases.

Stephen Wilkinson, CEO and President commented, "Once again, our Blue Star team has taken steps to make the company better through the creation of our new website. We intend to maintain the information as current as possible with continuous updating so that all of our shareholders, our stakeholders within Nunavut and all interested parties may keep abreast of developments and improvements that will continue to make Blue Star an improving and more valuable gold and silver company."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Also, Blue Star holds a definitive agreement to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project. Blue Star has 129.6 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol: BAU. For further information, please visit the Company website at www.bluestargold.ca.

