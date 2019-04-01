Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Blue Star Gold Announces New Website

16:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 1, 2019 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to report its website has gone live as of today's date. The website, www.bluestargold.ca, contains pages that may be accessed for up-to-date information on Blue Star, its revamped board of directors and management, Nunavut gold properties, filings and news releases.

Stephen Wilkinson, CEO and President commented, "Once again, our Blue Star team has taken steps to make the company better through the creation of our new website. We intend to maintain the information as current as possible with continuous updating so that all of our shareholders, our stakeholders within Nunavut and all interested parties may keep abreast of developments and improvements that will continue to make Blue Star an improving and more valuable gold and silver company."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Also, Blue Star holds a definitive agreement to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project. Blue Star has 129.6 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol: BAU. For further information, please visit the Company website at www.bluestargold.ca.

For other information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including the expected completion of the Placement and the timing thereof, and the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements and involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43784


Blue Star Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.wpcresources.ca


