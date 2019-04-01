Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Gossan Grants Stock Options

17:32 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Winnipeg, April 1, 2019 - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) has awarded 330,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. This grant of options is in compliance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Four officers and directors were granted a total of 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.07 per share with an expiry of March 21, 2024. Employees and consultants were granted a total of 30,000 stock options exercisable at $0.07 per share with an expiry of March 21, 2024. This grant of options was awarded after the close on March 29, 2024.

Gossan Resources Ltd. has a broadly diversified portfolio of multi-element properties prospective for hosting gold, platinum group elements and base metals, as well as specialty "green-battery metals", vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. Gossan also has a large deposit of high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite, and holds a $100,000-per-annum advance and production royalty interest in a frac sand deposit. All of Gossan's mineral exploration and development properties are located in Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. The Company's main focus is the exploration of its Sturgeon Lake Property, located in the zinc-copper-silver rich polymetallic Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario. The Company trades on the TSX Venture and the Frankfurt/Freiverkehr &Xetra Exchanges and currently has 33,630,400 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please bookmark www.gossan.ca or contact:

Douglas Reeson, Chairman & CEO
Gossan Resources Ltd.
Tel: (416) 533-9664
E-Mail: info@gossan.ca

Kathy Ringland, Office Manager
Tel : (204) 943-1990

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43804


Gossan Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.gossan.ca


