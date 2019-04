Perseus UK Depositary Interest Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, April 01, 2019 - On April 18, 2016 a scheme of arrangement between Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSX: PRU) (“Perseus”) and Amara Mining plc and its shareholders became effective pursuant to which Perseus issued ordinary shares and warrants to Amara shareholders.

Subsequent to the scheme becoming effective, Perseus arranged for the establishment of a Depositary Interest facility to facilitate settlement of share issue to shareholders that were UK residents. The initial term of the facility was 12 months from the Scheme Effective Date. The Depositary Interest facility was subsequently extended until April 19, 2019.

Shareholders are advised that the Depositary Interest facility has been extended for three further months until July 18, 2019 to allow warrant holders to exercise their warrants and then consolidate their holdings. Perseus will advise in due course whether the Depositary Interest facility will be further extended after July 18, 2019.

For further information, please contact: