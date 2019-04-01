VANCOUVER, April 01, 2019 - Dajin Resources Corp. (“Dajin”) (TSX-V: DJI) (OTCQB: DJI) (Frankfurt: C2U1) reports that Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V. (“Pluspetrol”) has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of LSC Lithium Corp. (“LSC”) for a cash consideration of approximately CDN $111 million. Dajin was partnered with LSC who has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Lithium S Holding Corporation, an earn-in agreement to spend CDN $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin Resources S.A..



Pluspetrol has created the company Litica Resources S.A. for exploration and development of their concessions. Litica’s exploration team is currently reviewing the Salinas Grandes exploration and drilling data.

Dajin Resources S.A. holds concessions and concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium, and Boron values. These concessions exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. During the initial exploration program, brine samples from of a portion of the holdings covering an area of 550 hectares (1,359 acres) in the northwestern corner of the 4,300 hectares (10,621 acres) San Jose ˗ Navidad minas were taken. Lithium brine concentrations ranged from 281 mg/l to 1,353 mg/l, averaging 591 mg/l.

Pluspetrol is a private, international energy company with over 40 years of experience in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Pluspetrol is the third largest hydrocarbons producer in Argentina with operations in Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru and a presence in the Netherlands, United States and Uruguay. Pluspetrol promotes energy development and fosters activities at an international level. With a view to the future, Pluspetrol is making significant investments in Argentina. Pluspetrol has created the company Litica Resources S.A. to enter the business of "battery metals".

In Nevada Dajin holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp’s first borax mine. Dajin has entered into an agreement with Cypress Development Corp. (CYP-V) whereby Cypress can earn a 50% interest in 145 placer claims covering 2,921 acres (1,182 hectares) in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 10 miles (15 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

