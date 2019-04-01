Lundin Mining to Release First Quarter 2019 Results April 24, 2019

TORONTO, April 01, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be published on Wednesday April 24, 2019.



First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Conference call details are provided below:

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788 4922

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 4468 3691

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1969585-1/C7F9EC56EDF9A00053C83BDBBCF5352B

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

Replay archive

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until May 10, 2019.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 800 585 8367 or +1 416 621 4642

The passcode for the replay is: 3733058

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565

Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583

Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50