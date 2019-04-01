Intrepid New Mexico Named 2018 Business of the Year by United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

DENVER; April 1, 2019 - Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) ("Intrepid") is excited to announce that its Carlsbad, New Mexico, operations were recently selected as the 2018 Business of the Year by the United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County.

"Intrepid and its employees have supported the great work of the United Way of Carlsbad for many years," said Robert Baldridge, General Manager, Intrepid New Mexico. "We are proud of the difference our employees make in their community, whether by volunteering for community organizations, donating their time at United Way's annual Day of Caring event, or making generous charitable contributions."

Intrepid strives to support and enhance the communities in which it operates. To encourage employees to join in these efforts, Intrepid offers all full-time employees three paid volunteer days each year to support a charitable organization of their choosing or participate in an Intrepid sponsored volunteer project.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

