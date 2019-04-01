Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F

01.04.2019  |  CNW

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that its Form 40-F report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. The Company's 2018 audited financial statements, along with its Form 40-F, are also available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton's audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton's Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wheaton will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be available at www.wheatonpm.com and will also be archived for later access. 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-provides-details-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-and-files-form-40-f-300822237.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



Contact
Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.wheatonpm.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap