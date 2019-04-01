Northcliff Announces New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2019 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that Mark Peters has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Bryce Hamming who has resigned from his role with the Company.

Mark Peters has over 18 years of experience in the areas of financial reporting and taxation, working primarily with Canadian and US public corporations. He is an experienced Chief Financial Officer, having served as CFO for Hunter Dickinson Inc. ("HDI"), and TSX Venture-listed Heatherdale Resources Ltd. for seven years. Prior to that, leading the tax department for the HDI group of companies for six years. Before joining HDI in 2007, Mr. Peters worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the tax group.

Mr. Peters is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Mark for several years, both in his capacity as CFO for HDI and as Senior Manager of the tax function, where he provided strategic counsel and implemented efficient financial planning to the public companies associated with HDI, and welcome him to the Northcliff team," said Chris Zahovskis, President and CEO.

"I would also like to acknowledge and thank Bryce for his contributions to Northcliff as CFO for the past eight years."

About Northcliff

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. For further details on Northcliff and the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project please contact visit Northcliff's website: www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Chris Zahovskis

President & CEO

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine, the Sisson Project will achieve targeted production levels; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; equipment necessary for construction and development is available and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns; no material labour slowdowns or strikes are incurred; plant and equipment functions as specified; geological or financial parameters do not necessitate future mine plan changes; and no geological or technical problems occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for judicial and regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

