West High Yield Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, April 01, 2019 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV: WHY) is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 1,375,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, 550,000 with an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share, and 825,000 with an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share, exercisable for a period of five years. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and vested immediately. The options are subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.



About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

