Australian Bauxite Ltd: Tripartite MOU with Tianshan Aluminium, Binjour QLD

Sydney, Australia - Emerging bauxite producer, Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (ABx, ASX Code ABX) considers its Binjour Project located 115kms southwest of Bundaberg Port (see Figure 1 in link below) to be the best source of gibbsite-trihydrate (THA) bauxite in Queensland that is suitable for low-temperature alumina refineries and sweetener circuits in some high-temperature refineries.- ABx, Rawmin & Tianshan Aluminium have executed an MoU for the sale of 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes per year of bauxite from Binjour Project, Queensland- Trial mining site has been selected for Binjour Project- Contractors for Trial Mining have been selectedSince discovering Binjour in 2011-12, ABx has expanded the size of the resources and worked with landholders, local government, state government, port authorities and logistics companies to develop a viable strategy for developing the Binjour Bauxite Project. Significant progress has been made with logistical solutions to deliver bauxite onto large bulk carrier ships at the Port of Bundaberg.Subject to satisfactory results from the planned trial mining and processing testwork at Binjour, ABx and its marketing partner, Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt. Ltd (Rawmin) are planning to commit to project development in late 2019, commencing with a mining lease application.Memorandum of Understanding TermsA delegation from Tianshan Aluminium Co.Ltd (Tianshan) reviewed the Binjour project and held meetings with government and port authorities in August 2018. Negotiations progressed with a Memorandum of Understanding now finalised for the delivery of bauxite from ABx's bauxite mines in Australia and from Rawmin's bauxite mines in India to Tianshan's new low temperature refinery in southern China, which is nearing completion. The planned combined tonnage commences at 0.5 million tonnes, growing to more than 1.0 million tonnes.Seasonal ComplementationBinjour project will be at maximum production during the Queensland Dry Season from April to November. ABx's bauxite mines in Tasmania achieve optimum production in Summer from December to May. Rawmin's bauxite mines in north-western India achieve maximum production in the Indian dry season from November to May but are restricted by the Monsoon months June to September each year,Coordinated production and shipments from all 3 sets of mines will achieve a reliable year-round delivery to the customer of bauxite at a consistent specification.All bauxite is gibbsite-rich trihydrate (THA) bauxite with very low content of the monohydrate alumina minerals boehmite and diaspore which require high temperature refining. These bauxite specifications in Table 1 (see link below) are ideally suited for low-temperature alumina refineries.Bauxite PricingSales will be done at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, based on a mutually acceptable price index.Port AgreementAn MoU Agreement for access to the preferred stockpile site at the Port of Bundaberg is well advanced.Engineering studies are in progress regarding the port stockpile, handling and shipping to ensure the port can handle the planned tonnages of bauxite from the Binjour Project without impacting negatively on any other port user.The port MoU is expected to be concluded during April-May.TRIAL MINING SITE SELECTEDSenior staff from ABx have recently held discussions with private landholders about access to a site where the Binjour bauxite layer occurs at surface and contains a spectrum of medium-grade bauxite grades that are suitable for conducting trial mining to assess:1. Mineability - hardness, density in-situ, moisture, size distribution2. Optimum method for grade control to identify and discard clay-rich layers3. Screening performance, yield, size distribution, grade upgradeability4. Handling characteristics, angle of repose, stockpile density5. Trucking performance6. Rehabilitation characteristics, regeneration rates, soil natureVariability of grades and thicknesses of bauxite will be assessed for resource estimation purposes.Discussions with local mining and screening contractors have succeeded in assembling the suite of equipment needed to carry out the required trial mining, grade control and screening performance testwork. ABx recruits employees locally and to work with local contractors as much as practicable.The paramount company policy is that:ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it.We only operate where welcomed.





Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





