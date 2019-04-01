Belmont Clarifies Acquisition Terms on the Pathfinder Property

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2019 - ("Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403).

Belmont clarifies Acquisition Terms:

Belmont clarifies the March 28, 2019 news release as follows:

Pursuant to the Agreement, the share and warrant issuances should read as follows:

A total of 1.5 million common shares and 1.5 million warrants in two payments;

Issuing to each Vendor 750,000 common shares of the Company and 750,000 transferable warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the approval date, as set out below:

(i) 625,000 shares and 625,000 warrants to each Vendor on the approval date;

(ii) 125,000 shares and 125,000 warrants to each Vendor on the one year anniversary of the Agreement date;

A 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR")- 0.75% to each Vendor. The Company may acquire one-half of the NSR for $1 million upon commencement of commercial production on the Property.

The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has currently earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project and has the right to increase this to 50% by expending an additional $300,000 on exploration and become the operator.

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

"Gary Musil"

Gary Musil, CFO/Director

