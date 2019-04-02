VANCOUVER, April 02, 2019 - Midas Gold Corp. (MAX:TSX / MDRPF:OTCQX) today announced that it has been advised that the United States Forest Service (“USFS”) anticipates issuing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (“Draft EIS”) for public comment in late Q4 2019, with a Final EIS and Draft Record of Decision (“ROD”) anticipated in Q3 2020 for the Stibnite Gold Project (“Project”). This schedule would put the Final ROD for the Project in late Q4 2020 and incorporates the impacts the partial shutdown of the federal government and additional modelling of alternatives requested by the regulators. The USFS, in cooperation with the six other federal, state and local agencies responsible for the permitting schedule, provided the updated timeline as part of its quarterly update on the Project, which is located in Valley County, 39 miles east of McCall and 14 miles from Yellow Pine, Idaho.



“Our goal is to help ensure the permitting agencies are prepared and able to present a robust and thorough analysis of the Stibnite Gold Project to the public,” said Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. “The partial government shut down that ended earlier in 2019, combined with additional modeling of alternatives for the Draft EIS, have slowed the process but should allow for the Draft EIS to be shared with the public at the end of 2019.” In its news release of January 29, 2019, Midas Gold had already accommodated some of these potential delays in its schedule update released on that date but had cautioned that the impacts of the partial government shutdown could not be determined at that time.

Many Idaho leaders are closely following the Project and changes to the timeline, including Idaho’s First Congressional District Congressman Russ Fulcher, in whose district the Project lies. “One of my goals in Congress is to bring new jobs and opportunities to rural Idahoans,” said Rep. Russ Fulcher. “The Stibnite Gold Project proposes new high paying jobs while also cleaning up a brownfield site and other legacy impacts from the Second World War. We need regulators to do their jobs, but we also need permits to move forward. I am disappointed by the recent announcement of additional delay. We need the project to stay on a reliable timeline and for the Stibnite Gold Project to become a reality.”

Joint Review Process

Seven federal, state and local agencies involved in permitting the Project signed the Stibnite Joint Review Process Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) in 2017, committing to work together to evaluate the Plan of Restoration and Operations (“PRO”) for the Stibnite Gold Project under the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The MOU was designed so agencies could collaborate in the review and preparation of the EIS, meet the requirements of the public process and follow a mutually agreed upon schedule. Agency cooperation and collaboration remains key to the timeliness and completeness of the process.

Updated Schedule

The PRO was accepted as complete by the USFS in December 2016, and the USFS submitted a Notice of Intent to initiate review of the Project and then conducted Public Scoping in June and July of 2017. Since that time, the USFS, their contractor AECOM, and other cooperating agencies have continued with their review of the PRO, baseline data, public comments, defining potential alternatives and analyzing them, and reviewing additional information they requested and which Midas Gold has provided. As noted above, the USFS recently advised Midas Gold they anticipate issuing a Draft EIS for public comment in late Q4 2019 with the target date of an approved Final ROD in late Q4 2020.

Regulators need to ensure that they meet the regulatory requirements to support a robust and defensible Record of Decision. They have been requesting additional data, evaluating the thoroughness of the environmental impact analysis, while ensuring alternative development scenarios are carefully considered. Midas Gold has received 116 requests for additional information (“RFAI”) and has provided the requested information to all but two of the RFAIs issued to date. The updated schedule reflects a number of adjustments to both the baseline analysis, water modelling and alternatives development processes in order to accommodate thorough and comprehensive evaluations of the information provided in response to RFAIs, as well as conduct additional analysis and evaluation of alternatives.

“The partial government shutdown unfortunately extended the schedule and the request for more modelling of alternatives has had additional impacts on the schedule. While we appreciate the need of each of the agencies involved in the Stibnite Joint Review Process to thoroughly evaluate the Project and various alternatives, we nevertheless look forward to completing this phase of the permitting process as soon as practicable and putting a solid Draft EIS out to the public for review,” said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Midas Gold Idaho, Inc., the Project operator. “The Stibnite Gold Project has the potential to bring hundreds of well-paying jobs to rural Idaho, hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the state and restore fish passage and fish habitat, as well as address numerous legacy impacts on water quality related to historical mining activities. We want to bring all of these benefits to Idaho, which is why we are excited to continue moving the Project forward.” Most of the legacy impacts at site occurred during World War II, when the site was a critical supplier of strategic metals needed for the war effort, and well before environmental legislation existed. Notwithstanding that it is not responsible for the site’s legacy impacts, Midas Gold’s plan of restoration and operations takes a comprehensive view of what it will take to restore and redevelop the site and leave behind a functional ecosystem fully and permanently supportive of enhanced fish populations and cleaner water.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

The USFS, on behalf of the various regulatory agencies, is currently completing the alternatives assessment and environmental analysis as required by NEPA. This is the core of the review process and will provide the basis for drafting of the Draft EIS, which is currently being prepared.

The next opportunity for public review and comment will come when the agencies release the Draft EIS, which is currently anticipated to take place late Q4 2019, with a public comment period anticipated to run from late 2019 into early 2020. After the comment period, the USFS and cooperating agencies would produce the Final EIS and a Draft ROD as well as respond to public comments received on the Draft EIS. Upon publication of the Final EIS, there would be a short period for objections and resolution before a Final ROD is published. A positive final decision would allow Midas Gold to seek the issuance of the final permits that are dependent on the ROD being issued.

Sustainability Report

In March 2019, Midas Gold Idaho released its 2018 Sustainability Report. This annual report highlights Midas Gold’s community and environmental achievements and can be found digitally at www.midasreport.com. Along with planting over 3,000 trees and volunteering over 3,000 hours in the community, the report provides details of Midas Gold’s evaluation of, and commitment to, mitigating light pollution in support of central Idaho’s dark skies reserve.

Community Engagement

In parallel with the formal NEPA process, Midas Gold is continuing its extensive community and stakeholder engagement process, which has been underway for several years. In late 2018 and early 2019, eight community and county governments near the Project commenced collaborative engagement with Midas Gold through the Stibnite Advisory Council, which was established under a community agreement. The Stibnite Advisory Council holds monthly meetings to discuss aspects of the project and community needs. Midas Gold has also established the Stibnite Foundation and funded the first contribution of $100,000 as an obligation identified in the Community Agreement.

Feasibility Study Status

Midas Gold’s technical team and consultants continue to advance their work on a feasibility study for the Stibnite Gold Project. The timing for completion of the feasibility study is tied to the completion of the Draft EIS since the feasibility study needs to reflect the design and layout of the Project as defined in the Draft EIS. While substantially all of the work related to mineral resource estimation, metallurgy, geotechnical, infrastructure (including road access, powerline, tunnel design) and other aspects of the Project needed to support a feasibility study is well advanced, finalization of the design and estimating of capital and operating costs and the actual feasibility study are awaiting decisions driven by the permitting process.

As previously noted, the feasibility study looks to incorporate the results of a number of Project optimizations, including updated mineral resource estimates, results of optimized metallurgy and processing, optimized layout and plant design, and other considerations. A number of these optimizations are focused on reducing potential environmental effects and impacts from mine redevelopment, and to enhancing the restoration of the site to ensure a healthy, sustainable ecosystem during and after operations. The extended permitting schedule does provide the opportunity to undertake certain value engineering exercises, where deemed appropriate, and include the results of such evaluations in the feasibility study.

Stibnite Gold Project Permitting Background

A detailed presentation on the PRO can be found at www.midasgoldcorp.com. Details of previous news releases and technical studies can be found filed under Midas Gold’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or at www.midasgoldcorp.com.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.

