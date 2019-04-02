Compass Gold: Investor Conference Call & Review

TORONTO, April 02, 2019 - Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call to provide a review of the Company’s recent activities, as well as its plans for further exploration at the Ouassada exploration permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali.



Prior to the call, investors are invited to review the Company’s latest news releases (http://compassgoldcorp.com/category/news/) as well as its Investor Presentation (http://compassgoldcorp.com/investor-presentation/).

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, “The exciting exploration results that we recently announced have attracted significant attention to Compass, including the notice of many investors who may not previously have been aware of our company. For all investors, we want to ensure that you understand what we have accomplished in the past 16 months and where we are going next. We hope that you will either join us on this call or go to our website afterwards to listen to the replay of this call.”

The call is scheduled for 12:15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. Select call-in details: Participant passcode is: 121779

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 854 km2. The Sikasso Property is in the same region as several multi-million ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Kodiéran. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is executing a technically-driven and comprehensive exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies noted for further investigation in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 *“National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.”

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, Compass’s Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

