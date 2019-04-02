Murchison Identifies Strong EM Conductors Near the Murtack Mineral Showing, Brabant Lake, SK

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that it has identified new EM targets approximately 400 metres from the Murtack showing where historical grab sampling reported significant grades of zinc, copper, molybdenum, lead, silver and minor gold.

The Murtack showing was acquired as part of the significant land holdings expansion at and around the Brabant Lake project in north-central Saskatchewan over the last four months. It is located approximately 14.4 kilometres southwest of Brabant Village.

M. Murtack first prospected the area in 1965 when the mineralized showing was discovered (AF 74F01-0004). Sand blasting of gossan-covered outcrops and the digging of a test pit exposed a shear zone containing pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, and graphite mineralization. A geological survey, some soil sampling and six diamond drill holes totaling 460 metres were completed in the area. The main occurrence is one of four gossan zones extending over a strike length of 1006 metres. Sulphides zones vary from 1.5 to 14.0 metre wide.

Ten grab samples collected at that time returned trace to 0.54% Cu, 0.25 to 1.55% Zn, trace to 0.11% Pb, 0.02 to 0.36% MoS2, 0.17 to 1.4 g/t Au and 0.34 to 34.4 g/t Ag. Grab sample No. 3 returned trace Cu, 6.6% Zn, 36.11% Pb, 0.5% MoS2, 1.4 g/t Au and 160 g/t Ag. A selected grab sample taken by W.G.Q. Johnston in 1965 containing a high percentage of sulphides assayed 0.13% Cu and 40.8% soluble Fe. (Source: Johnston, W.G.Q., (1968) DMR Report No. 106, p45)

The area remained inactive until 1973, at which time, electromagnetic and magnetic surveys were completed over the gossan zones. The magnetic survey delineated a narrow conductive horizon with pyrite-pyrrhotite-graphite mineralization, which corresponds to the showing. No further work was reported since 1975 until Murchison staked the area in December 2018 and subjected it to a VTEM heliborne survey completed by Geotech in January 2019.

This recent heliborne VTEM survey confirmed that both gossan #1 and #4 are coincident with a northwest dipping conductor. Conservatively, the strike length could be in excess of 1,000 metres. If it is related to the southwest extent on L3160 (last line of VTEM survey), a strike length in excess of 1,900 metres is possible and it is unbounded to the southwest. Several additional subparallel strong EM conductors located approximately 400 metres to the southeast of the Murtack gossan conductor were identified in this survey. Field prospecting and mapping is scheduled to take place this summer.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project:

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately 3 kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 km2, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

ThisImage: http://www.accesswire.comfile:///C:/Users/craig.alpen/AppData/Roaming/Macromedia/Dreamweaver%208/OfficeImageTemp/clip_image002_0003.gif press release was reviewed by Martin St. Pierre, P.Geo. acting as Murchison' qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/540784/murchimage1.jpg

Claim Map with VTEM Airborne Survey Data over Local Topography (To view the full-size version, please click here)

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison currently has 44.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540784/Murchison-Identifies-Strong-EM-Conductors-Near-the-Murtack-Mineral-Showing-Brabant-Lake-SK