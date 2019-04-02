Durango Receives Mines Act Permit for Mayner's Fortune Limestone and to Exhibit at Haisla LNG Conference and Tradeshow

Vancouver, April 2, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for its bulk tonnage application on the Mayner's Fortune Limestone Project in northern B.C.

The limestone deposit is located approximately 7.5km south of the Terrace, B.C. and approximately 60km from Kitimat, B.C. with logging road and Canadian National Railway route between Terrace and Kitimat and hosts six historically mapped limestone units. The bulk tonnage permit will allow Durango to determine the volume and quality of limestone unit #5 and provide an understanding of the potential tonnage for the unit. Unit #5 has been measured at 1.6km long and Durango is interested in determining the calcium carbonate levels at depth. Limestone units #1 and #3 are already known to be of high quality and generous size and will be investigated further later.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are ecstatic to have the permitting in place and we believe the limestone project is in the right place at the right time. We have good quality limestone en route to the $40B LNG Canada site in Kitimat which is already undergoing site preparation. I look forward to visiting the emerging LNG site this week while attending the Haisla LNG Conference."

The Haisla LNG Conference and Trade Show runs from April 2 - 4, 2019 in the Tamitik Recreation Centre and is expected to be the largest aboriginal/private sector business networking event in B.C. Durango will be in attendance and exhibiting in Booth #20 with Marcy Kiesman acting as the primary delegate for the Company.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

