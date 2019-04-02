Wealth Completes US$2M Atacama Payment

VANCOUVER, April 02, 2019 - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) - (TSXV: WML; OTCQX: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN), announces it has completed the US$2 million option payment for the Company’s Atacama lithium project (the “Atacama Project”), which was due March 31, 2019 (see previous news release, February 11, 2019).



Wealth has exercised the Option to Purchase Agreement and has registered its subsidiary, Wealth Minerals Chile SpA (“Wealth Chile”), as the direct title holder of the Atacama Project. The claim package, comprising approximately 46,000 hectares, was previously registered in the name of the vendor, Atacama Lithium SpA. As a result of this change, Wealth will now be able to finalize negotiations with ENAMI (Empresa Nacional de Mineri; the state-owned National Mining Company of Chile) for the joint venture to develop the Atacama Project.

“Completion of this option payment and the registration of Wealth Chile as the title holder for the Atacama Project are both significant milestones for the Company,” stated Henk Van Alphen, Wealth’s CEO. “With lithium exports valued at $949 million in 2018, Chile is a significant producer with room to grow in this key emerging industry. Wealth leads the way in Chile among lithium exploration and development companies and we will now move forward quickly to solidify this position.”

The investment climate for lithium development in Chile continues to be very positive. Chile’s Mining Minister, Baldo Prokurica, recently commented that, “The Pinera government is looking to ensure that both lithium and other battery metals are being exploited. If we have this wealth and this mineral, we obviously want to use it.”

Source: Reuters - Mar. 6, 2019, Reported by Nichola Saminather following an interview at the Prospector’s and developers Association of Canada conference (Toronto). Note that Sebastian Pinera is the recently inaugurated President of Chile. Mr. Prokurica is the chairman of ENAMI.

Agreement between Wealth and ENAMI

In March 2018, ENAMI and Wealth formed a strategic alliance (“Agreement”) to develop and commercialize the Company’s Atacama Project and the Agreement provides that the parties will have 24 months during which to study and assess the Atacama Project and to form a partnership (the “JV”) for the exploration, development and mining thereof and for the marketing of the derived lithium products. The Agreement contemplates that the JV will take the form of an incorporated joint venture company in which ENAMI will own 10% of the JV and have a 10% free-carried interest, while Wealth will own the remaining 90% of the JV. The Agreement provides that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement on or before March 31, 2020.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. To date, the Company has positioned itself to develop the Atacama Project alongside existing producers in the prolific Atacama region, where the Company has a substantial licenses package. The Company has also positioned itself to play a role in asset consolidation in Chile with various lithium properties throughout the country.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

