Sama Resources Reports on SRG Graphite Receiving Environmental Conformity Certificate for Lola Graphite Project

MONTREAL, April 02, 2019 - Sama Resources Inc. (TSXV: SME | OTC.PK: SAMMF) (“SME” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that SRG Graphite Inc. (“SRG”) has received its Environmental Conformity Certificate from the government of Guinea for its Lola graphite project. This certificate is the only environmental and social permit required to move forward with the construction of the project. With this certificate in hand, SRG is now in a position to file for its mining license, another crucial permit required for construction.

SRG worked with Montreal-based EEM Sustainable Management (“EEM”) and Guinean firms Sylvatrop Consulting, a bio-diversity expert, and Guinée Environment Services to produce a study which meets Guinea’s standards and the International Finance Corporation’s (“IFC”) 2012 edition of the Environmental and Social Performance Standards.

SRG is partnering with Giovannetti Consultant (“GC”) to develop its resettlement action plan (“RAP”), which will also follow IFC’s 2012 edition of the Performance Standards, namely PS5 pertaining to land acquisition and resettlement. While only 150 economic relocations and 6 physical relocations are expected, a well-detailed RAP is required to ensure best practices are followed. Frederic Giovannetti, founder of GC, brings over 38 years of relevant experience and has recently led the preparation of the new IFC Resettlement Handbook to be published in 2019.

With the Environmental Conformity Certificate in hand, SRG now has all the required documents to apply for a mining license from the Ministry of Mines. SRG filed its mining license application on April 1, 2019.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. Sama holds a control position in SRG of 24,658,267 shares representing 35.54% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG and is considered an insider for reporting purposes.



For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

