Prosper Gold Corp. Acquires Matachewan Land Package

VANCOUVER, April 02, 2019 - Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) and acquired a 100% interest in 64 mineral claims and 6 mining patents known as the “Ontario Claims” from Brigadier Gold Ltd. (“Brigadier”) (TSXV: BRG.H).

The Ontario Claims are adjacent to Prosper Gold’s Matachewan Project (See the Company’s March 1, 2016 news release for Matachewan Project option details) and expands Prosper Gold’s land package along the Cadillac Larder Lake Fault.

Key Terms of Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Prosper Gold will pay an aggregate of $5,000 and issue 150,000 shares of Prosper Gold to Brigadier. Securities issued under the Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

