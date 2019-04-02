Prosper Gold Corp. Acquires Matachewan Land Package

VANCOUVER, April 02, 2019 - Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) and acquired a 100% interest in 64 mineral claims and 6 mining patents known as the “Ontario Claims” from Brigadier Gold Ltd. (“Brigadier”) (TSXV: BRG.H).
The Ontario Claims are adjacent to Prosper Gold’s Matachewan Project (See the Company’s March 1, 2016 news release for Matachewan Project option details) and expands Prosper Gold’s land package along the Cadillac Larder Lake Fault.
Key Terms of Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Prosper Gold will pay an aggregate of $5,000 and issue 150,000 shares of Prosper Gold to Brigadier. Securities issued under the Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: “Peter Bernier” Peter Bernier President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Peter Bernier President & CEO Prosper Gold Corp. Cell (250) 316-6644 Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
