Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Detour Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Results

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, April 2, 2019 -  Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its first quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast the following morning.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Webcast access:  via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access: 

  • Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until June 3, 2019 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 3113. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Williams, Interim CEO

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 416-304-0800

Tel: 416-304-0581

 

Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

SOURCE Detour Gold



Contact
Bill Williams, Interim CEO, Tel: 416-304-0800; Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations, Tel: 416-304-0581; Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Detour Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.detourgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap