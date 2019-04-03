Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ardiden Ltd: Ontario Investor Presentation

01:21 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

A COMPELLING LITHIUM AND PRECIOUS METALS OPPORTUNITY

- Ownership of a highly prospective lithium and gold portfolio located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction

- Project portfolio offers an optimal mix of early and advanced phases of exploration and development

- Strategic focus on minerals having positive long term demand dynamics

- Ardiden successfully executed phase one of development at Seymour Lake resulting in a 400% increase in defined Mineral Resource

- Attractive development upside at Seymour Lake, with exploration upside at both Root and Wisa Lake

- Pickle Lake is an impressive gold opportunity underpinned by high quality exploration prospects

- Highly skilled and experienced Board and Management with:

o Extensive lithium and gold project experience

o Project construction

o Mine financing

o Joint ventures

o Offtake negotiations.

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LEY0P14S



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Neil Hackett Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900


Mineninfo

Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


