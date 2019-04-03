Ardiden Ltd: Ontario Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.
A COMPELLING LITHIUM AND PRECIOUS METALS OPPORTUNITY
- Ownership of a highly prospective lithium and gold portfolio located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction
- Project portfolio offers an optimal mix of early and advanced phases of exploration and development
- Strategic focus on minerals having positive long term demand dynamics
- Ardiden successfully executed phase one of development at Seymour Lake resulting in a 400% increase in defined Mineral Resource
- Attractive development upside at Seymour Lake, with exploration upside at both Root and Wisa Lake
- Pickle Lake is an impressive gold opportunity underpinned by high quality exploration prospects
- Highly skilled and experienced Board and Management with:
o Extensive lithium and gold project experience
o Project construction
o Mine financing
o Joint ventures
o Offtake negotiations.
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LEY0P14S
About Ardiden Ltd:
Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.
