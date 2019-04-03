Argent Minerals Limited: Maiden Drilling Programme Commenced at Pine Ridge Gold Mine

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Pine Ridge Gold Mine drilling programme has commenced today.Highlights:- Work commenced today on access track upgrade - excavator on site.- Drilling contractor appointed - mobilisation will take place after track is upgraded.- The maiden drilling programme at Pine Ridge is the first drilling since 1998.- Six holes (800 metres) will test depth and strike extensions of historical high-grade mineralisation.- Historical intersections include 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m including 1 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m (PR010).ONSITE WORKS COMMENCEDThe track is being upgraded for drill rig access. This will be followed by preparation of the drill pads, to expedite the drilling once the track is completed.The remaining drill pads will be prepared in parallel as the first hole is drilled, to facilitate drilling of the remainder of the holes in rapid succession.The first drilling 20 years is a significant milestone for the project.ABOUT THE PINE RIDGE GOLD MINE DRILLING PROGRAMMEPotential depth and strike extensionsSix diamond holes are planned for up to 800 metres to initially evaluate the Pine Ridge gold mine. The purpose of this initial drilling is to test potential depth and strike extensions to the high-grade mineralisation identified by historical drilling (24 October 2016 High Grade Au Identified in Trunkey-Kings Plain Gold Belt).High historical intersection gradesHighlights of historical high-grade gold intersections reported by Argent for the Pine Ridge Gold Mine include:- 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m (PR010)incl. 1.0 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m;- 10 m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 51 m (PR009)incl. 1.0 m @ 20.6 g/t Au from 52 m;- 10 m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 71 m (PR012)incl. 1.0 m @ 11.2 g/t Au from 76 m;- 18 m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 68 m (PR023)incl. 1.0 m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 77 m.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H4MNULD3





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





David Busch Chief Executive Officer Argent Minerals Ltd.