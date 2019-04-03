Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Argent Minerals Limited: Maiden Drilling Programme Commenced at Pine Ridge Gold Mine

04:52 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Pine Ridge Gold Mine drilling programme has commenced today.

Highlights:

- Work commenced today on access track upgrade - excavator on site.

- Drilling contractor appointed - mobilisation will take place after track is upgraded.

- The maiden drilling programme at Pine Ridge is the first drilling since 1998.

- Six holes (800 metres) will test depth and strike extensions of historical high-grade mineralisation.

- Historical intersections include 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m including 1 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m (PR010).

ONSITE WORKS COMMENCED

The track is being upgraded for drill rig access. This will be followed by preparation of the drill pads, to expedite the drilling once the track is completed.

The remaining drill pads will be prepared in parallel as the first hole is drilled, to facilitate drilling of the remainder of the holes in rapid succession.

The first drilling 20 years is a significant milestone for the project.

ABOUT THE PINE RIDGE GOLD MINE DRILLING PROGRAMME

Potential depth and strike extensions

Six diamond holes are planned for up to 800 metres to initially evaluate the Pine Ridge gold mine. The purpose of this initial drilling is to test potential depth and strike extensions to the high-grade mineralisation identified by historical drilling (24 October 2016 High Grade Au Identified in Trunkey-Kings Plain Gold Belt).

High historical intersection grades

Highlights of historical high-grade gold intersections reported by Argent for the Pine Ridge Gold Mine include:

- 21 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 50 m (PR010)
incl. 1.0 m @ 62.9 g/t Au from 59 m;

- 10 m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 51 m (PR009)
incl. 1.0 m @ 20.6 g/t Au from 52 m;

- 10 m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 71 m (PR012)
incl. 1.0 m @ 11.2 g/t Au from 76 m;

- 18 m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 68 m (PR023)
incl. 1.0 m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 77 m.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H4MNULD3



About Argent Minerals Limited:

Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.



Source:

Argent Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

David Busch Chief Executive Officer Argent Minerals Ltd. M: +61-415-613-800 E: david.busch@argentminerals.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Argent Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.argentminerals.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap