Torex Announces Q1 2019 Production Results and the Successful Completion of the First Blast With the Muckahi Mining System

TORONTO, April 03, 2019 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) reports that in Q1 2019, 76,500 ounces of gold were sold, at an average realized price of $1,301 per ounce. 77,800 ounces of gold were produced. Debt principal was reduced by $18.6 million, and cash balances at the end of the quarter were $119 million, including $26.8 million of restricted cash. The Company is also pleased to announce that field trials are underway for the first piece of equipment for the proprietary Muckahi mining system. The first tunneling blast of the field trials was taken on March 26th. The round was successfully drilled from the monorail mounted Muckahi jumbo drill. The second piece of equipment, the Muckahi service platform, is currently at the Mexican border and is expected to be in service this quarter.



Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated:

“After so many years in concept development, machine design, and more recently machine manufacturing, it was truly rewarding to see this first part of the innovative Muckahi mining system ‘come to life’ and perform the way it was expected to perform. This outcome is a credit to all of the people over the years that believed a different way to mine was possible and contributed ideas and support to transform that possibility into a reality. In recent years, this includes our Board of Directors, Robert Rennie and team from Medatech, and many from within Torex, including Bernie Loyer for machine design and project management, Dawson Proudfoot, Danny Lavigne, and Brian Truman for process design and leadership in the field trials. The team is looking forward to completing the field trials in 2019. The goal is to demonstrate the Muckahi mining system capabilities over the full development cycle for tunneling, including on a minus 30-degree gradient, and to demonstrate the capability of the system to lower costs in long hole open stope mining. Exciting times!”

“On the production front, many know that skarn deposits are variable. We have seen the upside and downside of that variability in past quarters. Guidance in 2019 was weighted to H2 in expectation of managing through more of the downside of variability in H1. In Q1, we mined the bottom of one pit area and opened up the top of another, with the expected grade and tonnage variability that comes at the edges of the deposit. There is also variability in the hardness of the rock types within the deposit. The weighted average Bond Ball Mill Work Index (BMWI) for the deposit is 17 kwh/tonne, with the highest BMWI at 29 kwh/tonne for El Limon hornfels. In H1 we are mining a disproportionate amount of these hornfels. The proportion of hornfels will decline through the year, which will be advantageous for plant throughput rates. An unexpected variability in Q1, was a ‘slug’ of cyanide soluble iron that is believed to have originated from the El Limon Sur pit. Significant concentrations of cyanide soluble iron had not been encountered before and it increased cyanide consumption rates in the plant until the ‘pocket’ was mined out. Copper variability also affected cyanide consumption. In spite of this, gold recoveries came in at 88.2% for the quarter, above the design rate of 87%. Such is life when mining a skarn. Character building when variability goes against us, all smiles when variability is in our favour.”

“Guidance for 2019 remains unchanged. Gold production is expected to increase in each quarter of the year.”

About Torex

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

