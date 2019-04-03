TORONTO, April 03, 2019 - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an optimised Ore Reserve estimate for the Namdini Gold Project (“Namdini”) in Ghana, West Africa.



Plan view of the Namdini Pit Design



Typical Long Section view of the Namdini Pit Design and Block Model



Typical Cross Section view of the Namdini Pit Design and Block Model



Study Status Table





Highlights:

5.1 Million ounces Proved and Probable Ore Reserve estimate from 138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au (0.5 g/t Au cut-off)

USD $1,225 gold price optimised pit selected for the Life of Mine design

1.9 : 1 Life of Mine Strip Ratio

80% of the 6.5 Moz Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource converted to Proven and Probable Ore Reserves

Cardinal’s Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis stated:

“We are extremely pleased that our optimisation of pit designs, wall angles and mining schedules, has upgraded the company’s Life of Mine Ore Reserve position to 5.1 Moz, up from 4.8 Moz, reinforcing the Namdini gold deposit as of one of the largest undeveloped gold discoveries of the past decade.

“We’re very fortunate to have a significant higher grade portion within the Life of Mine Ore Reserve starting essentially at surface. This allows for a rapid capital payback during production of the First Stage Pit. It is anticipated that the First Stage Pit will see approximately 1 Million ounces of gold produced over an approximate three-year period at an expected lower strip ratio and a higher average head grade of approximately 1.3 g/t gold based on a process plant throughput of 9.5 Million tonnes per annum.

“We are confident that this optimised Life of Mine Ore Reserve, can deliver strengthened financial results within the Feasibility Study which is rapidly advancing to completion. Given the projects large Ore Reserve, low strip ratio, high conversion of the Mineral Resource and rapid payback from the anticipated higher grade, lower strip ratio of the First Stage Pit, it is expected that the company will have access to attractive project finance to achieve the best outcome for shareholders.”





Ore Reserve Category Type Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(Moz) Proven and Probable Oxide 4.1 1.11 0.2 Proven and Probable Fresh 134.5 1.13 4.9 Proven and Probable Total 138.6 1.13 5.1

Table 1: Summary of Namdini’s Proved and Probable Ore Reserve estimate at 0.5 g/t Au cut off.





MINERAL RESOURCE



The Mineral Resource incorporates the results from all the resource drilling to date comprising 175 HQ diamond core holes and 151 RC drill holes totalling 87,140 metres.

Reverse circulation drilling (nominally 5¼ inch diameter) was generally 200 metres or less in depth.

Diamond drilling was HQ in both weathered and fresh rock. Most diamond holes and RC holes were downhole surveyed at intervals of generally 30 metres. All HQ core was orientated.

The resource drilling comprises east-west trending traverses of easterly inclined holes. Hole spacing varied from around 12.5 by 25 metres in shallow portions of southern part of the deposit to around 50 by 50 metres and broader in the north and at depth.

Tables 1 and 2 highlight the Mineral Resource estimation reported at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade. Currently, the 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade approximates an operational parameter that the Company believes to be applicable. This is in accordance with the guidelines of Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (“RPEEE”) per the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” (CIM, 2014) and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012). Refer to Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the JORC Code 2012 Edition Table 1 criteria in Appendix 1. The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is the 4th February 2019.

All figures in Table 2 and 3 have been rounded to reflect the relative precision of the estimates and to include rounding errors. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves.





Mineral Resource Category Type Tonnes

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(Moz) Measured Oxide 1.1 1.23 0.04 Measured Fresh 6.4 1.33 0.27 Measured Resource Total 7.5 1.31 0.32 Indicated Oxide 3.3 1.08 0.11 Indicated Fresh 171 1.11 6.10 Indicated Resource Total 174 1.11 6.21 Measured and Indicated Oxide 4.40 1.12 0.16 Measured and Indicated Fresh 177 1.12 6.38 Measured and Indicated Total 182 1.12 6.53

Table 2: Namdini Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate at 0.5 g/t Au cut off – March 2019





Mineral Resource Category Type Tonnes

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Gold

(Moz) Inferred Oxide 0.04 1.0 0.001 Inferred Fresh 12 1.2 0.46 Inferred Resource Total 12 1.2 0.46

Table 3: Namdini Mineral Resource Inferred estimate at 0.5 g/t Au cut off – March 2019



MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The following information summarizes key parameters relating to the Mineral Resource estimation:

Geological and structural modelling: Logging, interpretation and modelling were undertaken by Cardinal Resources’ technical staff and specialist structural consultants Orefind Pty Ltd.

Survey Control: Drill hole collars were surveyed using differential GPS (DGPS), with most diamond holes and deeper RC holes down hole surveyed at intervals of generally around 30 metres using electronic multi-shot and gyroscopic equipment.

Bulk density data: Resource data acquisition included routine immersion measurements of bulk densities for samples of diamond core. The bulk density database for the Mineral Resource estimate comprises 11,047 measurements. Bulk densities were assigned to the estimate by rock type and weathering zone. The large majority of the Namdini deposit is fresh rock. Assigned bulk densities vary from 2.00 tonnes per cubic metre (t/m3) for strongly weathered metavolcanic to 2.82 for fresh diorite and metasediments.

Resource Estimation: MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd (“MPR”) (QP/CP Mr. Nicolas Johnson) estimated recoverable Mineral Resources for Namdini using Multiple Indicator Kriging (“MIK”) with block support adjustment, a method that has been demonstrated to provide reliable estimates of recoverable open pit resources in gold deposits of diverse geological styles. The mineralized domain used for the current study was interpreted by MPR and Cardinal geologists on the basis of two metre down-hole composited gold grades and captures zones of continuous mineralization with composite grades of greater than nominally 0.1 g/t Au. The domain trends north-northeast over 1.3 km and dips approximately 70° to the west with an average horizontal width of approximately 240 metres. The Mineral Resource can reasonably be expected to provide appropriately reliable estimates of potential mining outcomes at the assumed selectivity, without application of additional mining dilution or mining recovery factors.



The Mineral Resource classification considered the quality of the data collected (geology, survey and assaying data), the density of data, the confidence in the geological models and mineralization model and grade estimation quality. Mineralization tested by generally 50 by 50 metres and closer spaced drilling is assigned to the Indicated category, with estimates for zones with more closely spaced drilling classified as Measured. Estimates for panels not informed consistently 50 by 50 metres drilling are assigned to the Inferred category.

Variance Adjustment: The resource estimates include a variance adjustment to give estimates of recoverable resources at various gold cut off grades. The variance adjustments were applied using the direct lognormal method. The variance adjustment factors reflect comparatively large scale, open pit mining consistent with Cardinal’s perception of potential mining scenarios. The variance adjustment factors were estimated from the variogram model for gold grades assuming mining selectivity of 5 metres by 10 metres by 2.5 metres (across strike, strike, vertical) with high quality grade control sampling on an 8 by 12 by 1.25 metre pattern. The variance adjustments can reasonably be expected to provide appropriately reliable estimates of potential mining outcomes at the assumed selectivity, without application of additional mining dilution or mining recovery factors.

Constraining Pit Shell: To provide estimates with reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, Mineral Resources are reported within an optimized pit shell produced by Golder Associates. The optimization parameters reflect a large scale conventional open pit operation and a gold price of USD $1,950 / oz.

MINING

Ore Reserves were estimated for the Namdini Gold Project by Golder Associates, which is summarised in Table 4. The total Probable Ore Reserve is estimated at 138.6 Mt at 1.13 g/t Au with a contained gold content of 5.1 Moz.

The Ore Reserve for the Project is reported according to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, JORC Code 2012 and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” (CIM, 2014). The Mineral Resource was converted applying Modifying Factors. The Proved and Probable Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource classified as Measured and Indicated. Table 4 presents a summary of the Ore Reserves on a 100% Project basis.





Ore Reserve Category Type Tonnes

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Contained Gold

(Moz) Proved Oxide 1.0 1.21 0.1 Proved Fresh 6.4 1.33 0.3 Proved Reserve Total 7.4 1.31 0.4 Probable Oxide 3.0 1.08 0.1 Probable Fresh 128.2 1.13 4.6 Probable Ore Reserve Total 131.2 1.12 4.7 Proved and Probable Oxide 4.1 1.11 0.2 Proved and Probable Fresh 134.5 1.13 4.9 Proved and Probable Total 138.6 1.13 5.1

Table 4: LOM Ore Reserve Estimate



Table 4 Notes:

The Ore Reserve conforms with and uses JORC Code 2012 recommendations and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” (CIM, 2014). The Ore Reserve was evaluated using a gold price of USD $1,300 / oz with USD $1,225 / oz optimised pit chosen for Ore Reserve pit design to maximise cash flow. The Ore Reserve was evaluated using an average cut‐off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. Ore block grade and tonnage dilution was incorporated through the use of an MIK recoverable resource estimation model which was demonstrated to incorporate an expected level of equivalent ore loss and dilution for the scale of mining envisaged. All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding.



The mine design and Ore Reserve estimate is based on the revised Mineral Resource model.

Trial open pit optimisations were run in Whittle 4X™ software to define the base of potentially economic material. Four cut back pits were then selected and full mine designs applied.

The Ore Reserve reported in this announcement is a sub-set of the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource which can be extracted from the mine and processed with an economically acceptable outcome.

Mining of the Namdini project will use conventional open pit mining equipment. The mining process will include drill and blast as well as conventional load and haul operations. There is expected to be a limited amount of free-dig material with the majority of material assumed to require drilling and blasting.

Mining will be carried out using staged cut‑backs with four identified stages incorporated within the LOM final pit. The mining schedule incorporates movement of ore and waste on 10 metre mining benches, by year for each of the four mining stages.

Oxide ore will be stockpiled and fed into the process plant towards the end of the mine life. Waste rock will be stockpiled separately on the western side of the pit.

The metallurgical work carried out to date indicates that gold can be satisfactorily recovered from Namdini ore using conventional flotation, regrind and Carbon In Leach (CIL) cyanidation techniques. The work is considered sufficient to determine that the Namdini Mineral Resource represents a deposit with potential for economic extraction.

MINING FACTORS

The in-situ deposit Mineral Resource Model is the basis for the mining model used for the Life of Mine (LOM) pit planning and assessment reporting. The resource model has cell dimensions of 12.5 metres (east) by 25 metres (north) by 5 metres (elevation). The MIK variance adjustment assumes a moderately selective mining unit (SMU) of 10 metres x 5 metres x 2.5 metres, which has been applied to Namdini’s large-tonnage, disseminated deposit.

Mining will consist of a conventional hydraulic shovel operation typically using 400 tonne class excavators in a face-shovel configuration and 130 tonne class rigid body dump trucks hauling on designed access roads. An auxiliary mining fleet of dozers, graders, water carts and utility vehicles will support the mining operation.

Mining is proposed on 3 to 4 metres flitches in the ore, within 10 metre benches. The base case optimisation was determined using Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only.

A gold cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au was applied to the mineralised material. Process costs and mining costs were supplied by independent consultants and compared with similar gold projects. Gold grades were supplied with the model as estimated proportional grades using the MIK recoverable resource estimation technique.

For purposes of selecting the optimum Whittle pit for mine design purposes, Golder Associates estimated a mining base surface cost of USD $2.86 / t of rock mined based on experience with similar mining operations in the region, which includes grade control sampling, laboratory assay analysis and supervision costs. The input process and G&A cost were estimated at USD $14.30 / t milled plus an additional USD $1.50 / t allowance for stockpile reclaim – all tonnes were assumed to be on a dry basis.

Once the optimum selected Whittle pit was selected and mine design completed, a detailed mining movement schedule was supplied to two prospective mining contract companies to assist with the provision of a detailed mining cost estimate. Further discussions and negotiations will continue with suitable mining contractors prior to any award of the mining contract.

Metallurgical test work as reported in the pre-feasibility study, was used to estimate the recoverable fraction from the Oxide, Transition and Fresh ore components, with gold grade and proportion of the block at varying MIK cut-off points coded in the block model.

Using the identified marginal Cut-off Grade, the proportion of ore per parcel and gold grade above the Cut-off Grade were included within the mining model to allow export of the parcelled (ore + waste) blocks to the pit optimiser for open pit optimisation.

A minimum mining width of 80 metres was assumed. Mining dilution and recovery are addressed in the modelling method (MIK with variance adjustment) and the utilisation of flitch mining. No Inferred Mineral Resources have been included within the LOM planning. Mining Infrastructure requirements were assumed to be provided by the selected mining contractor with the mining performed on an outsourced basis.

Grade control will be based on sampling from reverse circulation drilling spaced at approximately 10mE by 15mN with samples taken at 1.5 metre intervals downhole. All Grade Control sampling assays are assumed to be determined by fire assay at the mine site. Standard QAQC protocols will be applied which comprise 1 in every 10 samples. Minimal infrastructure is required for the selected mining method.

GEOTECHNICAL PARAMETERS

In support of the mine design, Golder Associates carried out a study of existing geotechnical information, reviewed information on mineral resource estimates, conducted a detailed pit geotechnical drilling campaign supervised by a site visit by a senior Golder Associates engineer and gathered detailed rotary core logging data from selected drill locations within the Namdini project area.

The Life of Mine pit design considers slope performance based on models developed from laboratory results of sampled drill core. The results present feasibility level slope designs based on data collected in the field and data and reports made available by Cardinal Resources.

Based on geotechnical and hydrogeological considerations from site investigations at the project area, the design sectors were designated around Namdini Pit.

Inter-ramps (bench stacks) in slightly weathered to fresh rock should consist of four benches. These are to be separated by 25 metre ramps or geotechnical berms. This means that a 25 metre geotechnical berm should be included after every 80 metres of fresh rock benches.

PIT OPTIMISATIONS

Pit optimisations were completed using the Lerchs-Grossman (LG) algorithm in Whittle 4X™ software to calculate the optimal pit at specified input parameters that were determined prior to the study. A wireframe pit shell for each gold price considered was the resultant output. One of these was selected as the base for the final LOM pit design. A pit of approximately 1 Moz was chosen as the First Stage Pit to maximise discounted cash flow and minimise capital payback time.

MINE DESIGN CRITERIA

The mine design criteria were developed to allow for development and assessment of designs to provide a plant feed rate of 9.5 Mtpa.

The maximum mining movement has allowed for a strip ratio of up to 2 : 1 in order that the initial optimisations are not ’mining-limited’. The final Life of Mine strip ratio is 1.9 : 1.

The pit design considered the geotechnical requirements for berms, face angle batter and catch-berms for the lithology within the block model to establish the engineered pit design in which the Ore Reserves are contained.

The pit was designed with four stages, the initial stage being for early access to the higher-grade ore near the surface. The second stage is largely an expansion of the initial stage targeting the ore to a greater depth. The stage designs were created for optimal ore delivery from the first two stages due to their low strip ratio and waste rock movement. The third and fourth stages contain a greater proportion of waste rock. A minimum mining width of 80 metre was established between the stages.

The pit designs have targeted the maximum discounted value pit shell at a USD $1,225 / oz gold price. The pit optimisation using the Whittle 4X™ software was used to identify the optimum pit shell with the Inferred Resource material considered as waste rock. The identified pit was then considered for practical staging in order to minimise waste movement and improve the cashflow for the project. The analysis allowed the selection of four stages with the initial stage targeting a relatively higher grade area of ore near surface. Access was allowed to the first three stages by a ramp from the northern edge of the pit as the volume of waste rock in the first three stages is considered modest. The final fourth stage has a main access ramp on the western side of the pit to provide a shorter haul to the waste rock dump given that the final stage has a higher strip ratio than the preceding three stages. Having the primary access on the western side of the pit reduces waste rock haulage costs and thus improves the overall value.

Stage design was largely focused on targeting maximum value change points within practical mining constraint limits, such as the minimum mining width for the pushbacks.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT



The term ‘Ore Reserve’ is synonymous with the term ‘Mineral Reserve’ as used by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ‘Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects’ (NI 43-101, 2014) and conforms with CIM (2014). The JORC Code (2012) is defined as an ‘acceptable foreign code’ under NI 43-101. The Ore Reserve referred to in this announcement is based upon a Proved and Probable Ore Reserve derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. No Inferred Mineral Resources have been included in the estimation of Ore Reserves.

The Company advises that the Proved and Probable Ore Reserve provides 100% of the total tonnage and 100% of the total gold metal underpinning the forecast production target and financial projections. No Inferred Mineral Resource material is included in the Life of Mine plan.

The Company has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing forward looking statements included in this announcement. The detailed reasons for this conclusion are outlined throughout this announcement and in Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements.

The Mineral Resource is prepared in accordance with both the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” (CIM, 2014) and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012). Refer to Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the JORC Code 2012 Edition Table 1 criteria in Appendix 1.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX / TSX : CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through a resource expansion drilling programme and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





Competent Person / Qualified Person Statement



All production targets for the Namdini Gold Mine referred to in this report are underpinned by estimated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves which were prepared by competent persons and qualified persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code and National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI43-101”), respectively.

The information in this press release that relates to Namdini Ore Reserves and mining studies is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr Glenn Turnbull, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Engineer and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Golder Associates. Mr Turnbull has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and is a qualified person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr Turnbull has no economic, financial or pecuniary interest in the company and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this press release that relates to Namdini Mineral Resources is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr Nicolas Johnson, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a full-time employee of MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd. Mr Johnson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and is a qualified person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr Johnson has no economic, financial or pecuniary interest in the company and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr Richard Bray, a Competent Person who is a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a full-time employee of Cardinal Resources Ltd. Mr Bray has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and is a qualified person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bray is a full-time employee of Cardinal and holds equity securities in the Company. Mr. Bray has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this report based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

This ASX / TSX press release has been prepared by Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ABN: 56 147 325 620) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”). Neither the ASX or the TSX, nor their regulation service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains summary information about Cardinal, its subsidiaries and their activities, which is current as at the date of this press release. The information in this press release is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information, which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Cardinal.

By its very nature exploration for minerals is a high‐risk business and is not suitable for certain investors. Cardinal’s securities are speculative. Potential investors should consult their stockbroker or financial advisor. There are a number of risks, both specific to Cardinal and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Cardinal and the value of an investment in Cardinal including but not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, gold price movements, regional infrastructure constraints, timing of approvals from relevant authorities, regulatory risks, operational risks and reliance on key personnel and foreign currency fluctuations.

Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded and subject to applicable law, each of Cardinal’s officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this press release and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Announcement or any error or omission here from. Except as required by applicable law, the Company is under no obligation to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this press release or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Recipients of this press release should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Company’s prospects, its business, assets and liabilities as well as the matters covered in this press release.

Forward‐looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Cardinal and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, anticipated timing of the feasibility study (FS) on the Namdini project, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward – looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cardinal, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Cardinal disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after today’s date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act and ASX and TSX Listing Rules. The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All forward‐looking statements made in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





Appendix 1

JORC Code 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Resource drilling comprises 175 diamond core holes and 151 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 87,140 m.



Diamond core sampling includes half-core and quarter-core samples of HQ core size. RC drilling utilised face-sampling hammers of nominally 127 to 140 mm diameter, with samples collected by riffle splitting.



Additional drilling including exploration and sterilisation drilling outside the resource area, and 10 by 15m spaced trial RC grade control drilling was not included in the resource estimation dataset.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Field sampling followed Cardinal Namdini protocols including industry standard quality control procedures.



Sample representativity is ensured by:



RC samples: Collecting 1m samples from a cyclone, passing them through a 3-tier riffle splitter, and taking duplicate samplers every 20th sample.



Diamond Core: For drilling prior to approximately April 2016 core was halved for sub-sampling with a diamond saw. From approximately April 2016 to June 2017 core was quartered for assaying. For drilling after June 2017 diamond core was halved for sub-sampling. Sample intervals range from 0.2 to 1.8 m in length, with majority of samples assayed over 1 m intervals.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.



In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

After oven drying diamond core samples were crushed using a jaw crusher, with core and RC samples crushed to a -2mm size using a RSD Boyd crusher. Riffle split sub-samples were pulverised to nominally 85% passing 75 microns.



Pulverised samples were fire assayed for gold using a 30 or 50-gram charge with an atomic absorption finish, with a detection limit of 0.01 g/t. Assays of greater than 100 g/t were re-analysed with a gravimetric finish.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Diamond core drilling is completed with core size of HQ with tipple tube drilling through surficial saprolite and standard tubes for deeper drilling. Core was orientated using a digital Reflex ACT II RD orientation tool.



Reverse circulation drilling utilised face sampling hammers of nominal 127 to 140mm diameter.



The resource drilling comprises east-west trending traverses of holes inclined towards the east at generally 45º to 65º approximately perpendicular to mineralisation.



All drill collars are surveyed using a RTK GPS with most diamond holes and deeper RC holes downhole surveyed at intervals of generally around 30 m using electronic multi-shot and gyroscopic equipment.

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Recovered core lengths were measured for 98% of the diamond resource drilling, showing generally very high recoveries, which average 99.8% for mineralised domain samples.



RC sample recoveries were assessed by weighing recovered sample weights for 1m intervals. For the combined dataset estimated recoveries average 85% which is considered acceptable.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

All drilling activities were supervised by company geologists.



Measures taken to maximise diamond core recovery included use of HQ core size with triple tube drilling through the saprolite zone, and having a geologist onsite to examine core and core metres marked and orientated to check against the driller’s blocks and ensuring that all core loss is considered.



RC sample recovery was maximised by utilising drilling rigs with sufficient compressor capacity, including auxiliary compressors to provide dry, high recovery samples. In cases where the RC rig was unable to maintain dry samples the hole was continued by diamond core drilling.



RC sample condition was routinely logged by field geologists with less than 0.2% of resource RC samples logged as moist or wet.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

No relationship is seen to exist between sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias is due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the generally high sample recoveries obtained by both drilling methods employed.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

All drill holes were geologically logged and selected diamond core was geotechnically logged. The lithology, alteration and geotechnical characteristics of core are logged directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in Maxwell LogChief™ software.



The geological and geotechnical logging is of appropriate detail to support the Mineral Resource estimation, and mining and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

Logging was both qualitative and quantitative depending on the field being logged.



RC chips in trays and HQ core were photographed both in dry and wet form.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Geological logs are available for 86,728 (99.5%) of the resource drilling

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

For sampling, diamond core was either quartered or halved with these sample types providing 36% and 64% of mineralised domain core samples respectively.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

RC samples were split using a three-tier riffle splitter. Rare wet were air dried prior to riffle splitting.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Sample preparation and gold assaying was undertaken by independent commercial laboratories. Most primary samples were submitted to SGS Ouagadougou or SGS Tarkwa for analysis by fire-assay with assays from these laboratories contributing around one third and two thirds of the estimation dataset respectively. Samples analysed by Intertek Tarkwa provide around 0.5% of the estimation dataset.



After oven drying diamond core samples were crushed using a jaw crusher, with core and RC samples crushed to minus 2mm using a RSD Boyd crusher. Riffle split sub-samples were pulverised to nominally 85% passing 75 microns.



The sample preparation is of appropriately high quality for Mineral Resource estimation.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Procedures adopted to maximise representivity of samples include crushing and pulverising of samples prior to further sub-sampling by appropriate splitting techniques. Sample preparation equipment was routinely cleaned with crushers and pulveriser flushed with barren material at the start of every batch.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling.

Measures taken to ensure sample representivity include use of appropriate sub-sampling methods, including riffle splitting for RC samples and halving, or quartering diamond core with a diamond saw. RC field duplicates were routinely collected, and selected samples were submitted for inter-laboratory check assaying.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Sample sizes are appropriate for the grain size of the sampled material.

Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Samples are analysed for gold by lead collection fire assay of a 30 or 50g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge-based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia and gold tenor determined by flame AAS.



The quality of the Fire Assaying and laboratory procedures are considered to be entirely appropriate for this deposit type. The analytical method is considered appropriate for this mineralisation style and is of industry standard.



Pulverised samples were fire assayed for gold using a 30 or 50-gram charge with an atomic absorption finish, with a detection limit of 0.01 g/t. Assays of greater than 100 g/t were re-analysed with a gravimetric finish.



The fire assays represent total analyses and are appropriate for the style of mineralisation. They are of appropriately high quality for Mineral Resource estimation.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

No hand-held geophysical tools were used.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Monitoring of sample preparation and analysis included industry standard methods comprising routine submission of certified reference standards, coarse and fine blanks and inter-laboratory repeats.



These procedures have confirmed the reliability and accuracy of the sample preparation and analysis with sufficient confidence for the Mineral Resource estimation. Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established.

Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

No individual drill hole results are reported in this announcement. Several small phases of independent core-sampling and assaying have been conducted.

The use of twinned holes.

None of the drill holes in this report are twinned.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Primary data were captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data was then imported onto a secure central database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments were made to assays.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

All drill collars are surveyed by RTK GPS (±10mm of accuracy) with most diamond holes and deeper RC holes downhole surveyed at intervals of generally around 30 m using electronic multi-shot and gyroscopic equipment.

Specification of the grid system used.

Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Topographic control was established from aerial photography using 12 surveyed control points. A 1m ground resolution DTM was produced by Sahara Mining Services from a UAV survey using a DJI Inspire 1 UAV at an altitude of 100m. Topographic control is adequate for estimation of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve.

Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drill spacing is at 50m x 100m line spacing with infill to 50m x 50m and 10m x 15m in selected areas.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Drill data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve classifications were applied utilising this information.



Mineralisation tested by generally 50 by 50 m and closer spaced drilling is assigned to the Indicated category, with estimates for zones with more closely spaced drilling classified as Measured. Estimates for panels not informed consistently 50 by 50 m drilling are assigned to the Inferred category.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Drill hole assays were composited to 2m down-hole intervals for resource estimation.

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.



If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Most resource drilling was inclined at around 45º to 60º to the east, providing un-biased sampling of the mineralisation.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Diamond core and RC samples were transported from the drill site by Cardinal vehicle to secure storage at the Bolgatanga field exploration office. Core yard technicians, field technicians and geologists ensured samples were logged, prepared and securely stored until collected for transportation to the assay laboratories by personnel employed by the assay laboratory.



All samples submitted for assaying were retained in a locked secure shed until collected by laboratory personnel for transport to assay laboratory. Retained drill core and RC chips are securely stored in the core storage compound, and pulps are securely stored in the core shed



A sign-off process between Cardinal and the laboratory truck driver ensured samples and paper work correspond. The samples were then transported to the laboratory where they were receipted against the dispatch documents. The assay laboratories were responsible for samples from the time of collection from the exploration office.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

Data is audited by Maxwell Geoservices (Perth), who have not made any other recommendations.



Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Mineral Tenement and Land Status

Type, name/reference number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties including joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The Mining Licence covering Cardinal’s Namdini Project over an area of approximately 19.54 sq. Km is located in the Northeast region of Ghana.



The previous holder of the Mining Licence, Savannah Mining Ghana Limited (Savanah) completed an initial Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and lodged the EIS with the Environmental Protection Agency of Ghana.



The application by Savannah for a Large-Scale Mining Licence over an area of approximately 19.54 Sq. Km in the Upper East Region of Ghana covering Cardinal’s Namdini Project has been granted by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana.



Savannah applied for the assignment of this Large-Scale Mining Licence to Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (Namdini), a wholly owned Subsidiary of Cardinal. The assignment has been granted by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

All tenements are current and in good standing. The Mining Lease for Namdini was granted for an initial 15 years which is renewable.

Exploration Done by Other Parties

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Aside from Cardinal there has been no recent systematic exploration undertaken on the Namdini Project.

Geology





Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation

The deposit type comprises gold mineralisation within sheared and highly altered rocks containing sulphides; mainly pyrite with minor arsenopyrite. The geological setting is a Paleoproterozoic Greenstone Belt comprising Birimian metavolcanics, volcaniclastics and metasediments located in close proximity to a major 30 km ~N-S regional shear zone with splays. The style of mineralisation is hydrothermal alteration containing disseminated gold-bearing sulphides.

Drill hole information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

Easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar

Dip and azimuth of the hole

Down hole length and interception depth

Hole length If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

No individual drill hole results are reported in this announcement. There has been no exclusion of information.

Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut‐off grades are usually Material and should be stated.



Where aggregated intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.



The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

No individual drill hole results are reported in this announcement. Not applicable in this document.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of exploration results.



If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.



If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. ‘down hole length, true width not known’).

The resource drilling comprises east-west trending traverses of holes inclined towards the east at generally 45º to 65º approximately perpendicular to mineralisation.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Appropriate maps with scale are included within the body of the announcement

Balanced Reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practical, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

No individual drill hole results are reported in this announcement.

Other substantive exploration data

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observation; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Density measurements available for Namdini comprise 11,047 immersion measurements performed by either Cardinal (9,652) or SGS Tarkwa or Ouagadougou (1,395) on diamond core. Oxidised and porous samples were wax-coated prior to density measurement.

Further Work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large – scale step – out drilling).



Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Exploration drilling will continue to target projected lateral and depth extensions of the mineralisation along with infill drilling designed to increase confidence in Mineral Resource estimates.



Section 3 – Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources



Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Database integrity

Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

The database is managed using DataShed© drill hole management software (Maxwell Geoservices) using SQL database techniques. Validation checks were conducted using SQL and DataShed relational database standards.



All geological and field data is entered using data-loggers and software developed by Maxwell GeoServices, that includes lookup tables and fixed formatting (and protected from modification) thus only allowing data to be entered using the Cardinal geological code system and sample protocol. Data is then loaded to the DataShed database, which was managed by consultants Maxwell GeoServices.



Cardinal technical personnel validated the database using Micromine software. The DataShed database is then reviewed against the original logging spreadsheets and the assay data checked against the supplied assay certificates.



The Competent Person’s independent checks of database validity included checking for internal consistency between, and within database tables and comparison of database entries with original source files. These checks, which included 99% of primary assays, 53% of down-hole surveys, and all collar surveys for the resource drilling showed no significant inconsistencies. The Competent Person’s checks were conducted on the database compiled for resource estimation and in addition to checking Cardinal’s master database also check for data-compilation errors.

Data validation procedures used.

Following importation, the data goes through a series of digital checks for duplication and non-conformity, followed by manual validation by the relevant project geologist who manually checks the collar, survey, assay and geology for errors against the original field data and final paper copies of the assays. The process is documented, including the recording of holes checked, errors found, corrections made and the date of database update.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.



If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.

Mr. Nicolas Johnson of MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd (MPR) visited the Namdini Gold Project in January 2017. Mr Johnson inspected drill core, mineralisation exposures and drilling and sampling activities and had detailed discussions with Cardinal geologists gaining an improved understanding of the geological setting and mineralisation controls, and the resource sampling activities.



Mr. Richard Bray is a full-time employee of Cardinal and undertakes regular site visits.

Geological interpretation

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Gold mineralisation is widespread within the metavolcanic, granite and dioritic units which can be interpreted and modelled with a high degree of confidence. There is a sharp mineralisation boundary with the metasediments in the footwall while the hanging wall contact exhibits a more diffuse mineralisation boundary. Higher-grade mineralisation (>0.5 g/t Au) can be traced along structural corridors related to a pervasive NW-SE foliation which has been warped around the more competent granite. There is abundant structural information from oriented core which confirms this interpretation.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The deposit’s geological setting has been confidently established from drill hole logging and surface mapping.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

Geological setting of the Namdini mineralisation has been confidently established and alternative interoperations are considered unnecessary.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

Logging, interpretation and modelling undertaken by Cardinal Resources’ technical staff and specialist structural consultants Orefind Pty Ltd produced a three-dimensional model of key rock types, structures and oxidation zones. These wire-frames were used for flagging of the resource composites into oxide, transition and fresh subdomains, and assigning rock types and oxidation zones to the block model for density assignment and partitioning final resources by oxidation type.



Depth to the interpreted base of complete oxidation ranges averages approximately 10 m. Interpreted depth to fresh rock ranges averages approximately 18 m.



Resource modelling included a broad mineralised domain capturing drill hole intercepts of greater than 0.1 g/t. Domain interpretation included reference to geological logging, and is consistent with geological understanding. The mineralised domain trends north-northeast over approximately 1.3 km with horizontal widths ranging from around 90 to 400 m and averaging approximately 250 m. The domain dips to the west at around 60o and is interpreted to around 860 m depth, well below the base of drilling.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.

The continuity of grade is associated with a pervasive foliation, alteration, sulphides and the spatial distribution of lithologies including the interaction between structure and lithological competency contrasts. A broad zone of anomalous mineralisation is interpreted.



Geological setting and mineralization controls have been established with sufficient confidence for the current estimates.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource.

The mineralised domain trends extends over 1.3 km of strike with an average horizontal width of approximately 250 m. Mineral resources are constrained within an optimal pit, and extend from natural surface to the bit base at around 580 m depth.

Estimation and modelling techniques

The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used.

Mineral resources were estimated by Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) with block support adjustment. The modelling included a broad mineralised domain capturing drill hole intercepts of greater than 0.1 g/t, and oxidation domains outlining oxidised, transitional and fresh zones.



Grade continuity characterised by indicator variograms modelled at 14 indicator thresholds. All class grades were derived from class mean grades, with the exception of upper bin grades, which were generally derived from bin medians, or for the case of fresh mineralised domain bin means inclusive of a 50 g/t upper cut. The modelling used a three-pass octant-based search strategy giving estimates extrapolated to a maximum of 92.5m from composite locations.



Estimated resources include a variance adjustment to give estimates of recoverable resources for selective mining unit dimensions of 5 m east by 10 m north by 2.5 m in elevation. The variance adjustments were applied using the direct lognormal method.



Data viewing, compositing and wire-framing was performed using Micromine software. Exploratory data analysis, variogram analysis and modelling, and Mineral Resource estimation utilised FSSI Consultants (Australia) Pty Ltd (FSSI) GS3M software.



The modelling technique is appropriate for the mineralisation style, and potential mining method.

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

Resulting Mineral Resource estimates were compared with the previous estimate performed by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (“RPA”). For the same area covered by RPA, the MPR estimate statistics and results are within 5% for grade, tonnes and ounces at the cut-off grade. MPR’s estimate has the benefit of additional drilling and covers a larger area accounting for the global variances. Recent independent reviews were also conducted by Golder Associates Pty Ltd.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

There is no assumption made regarding the recovery of any by-product.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

Block modelling included estimation of sulphur and arsenic. These attributes are not included in mineral resources.

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

Block dimensions used were 12.5 mE by 25 mN by 5 mRL and chosen due to this dimension approximating the average resource drill spacing in the areas of tightest resource drilling.



The modelling includes a three-pass octant search strategy with search ellipsoids aligned with the average domain orientations. Search radii and minimum data requirements are: Search 1: 65 by 65 by 15 m (16 data), Search 2: 97.5 by 97.5 by 22.5 m (16 data), Search 3: 97.5 by 97.5 by 22.5 (8 data).

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

Estimated resources include a variance adjustment to give estimates of recoverable resources for selective mining unit dimensions of 5 m east by 10 m north by 2.5 m in elevation with grade control sampling on an 8 by 12 by 1.25 m pattern. The variance adjustments were applied using the direct lognormal method.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

The modelling did not include any specific assumptions about correlation between variables.

Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates.

Interpretation of the mineralised domain used for resource modelling included reference to geological logging, and the domain is consistent with geological understanding. A three-dimensional model of key rock types and oxidation zones was density assignment and partitioning final resources by oxidation type.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.

Statistical analysis showed the gold population in the mineralized domains to be highly skewed and generally having moderate to high coefficient of variation.



All class grades were derived from class mean grades, with the exception of upper bin grades, which were generally derived from bin medians, or for the case of fresh mineralised domain bin means inclusive of a 50 g/t upper cut.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available.

Model validation included visual comparison of model estimates and composite grades, and review of swath plots.



Additional checking included comparison of model estimates with independent grade control models produced from the trial GC drill data, which showed close agreement.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.

Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.

Cut-off parameters

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied.

The cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t sed for Mineral Resource reporting reflect Cardinal’s interpretation of the potential project range of gold prices and process plant recoveries and operating costs for a potential operation.

Mining factors or assumptions

Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made.

Estimated resources include a variance adjustment to give estimates of recoverable resources for selective mining unit dimensions of 5 m east by 10 m north by 2.5 m in elevation with grade control sampling on an 8 by 12 by 1.25 m pattern. The variance adjustments were applied using the direct lognormal method.



The Mineral Resource is constrained within an optimal pit shell based on a long-term gold price of US$1,950 /oz using factors relevant to location and proposed processing and mining method, comprising conventional drill, blast, load and haul unit operations.

Metallurgical factors or assumptions

The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.

The optimal pit shell generated for constraining resources assumes conventional milling of mineralized material, followed by flotation, regrinding and cyanide leaching of the concentrate.



Metallurgical testing using industry standard gold techniques has demonstrated an average LOM gold recovery rate of 82%.



A conventional grind‐flotation‐regrind‐CIL flowsheet continues to be the preferred process option.



Recovery appears to be dependent on head grade and upon the ratio of the different lithologies, which change as the Mineral Resource model is updated and depending upon the cut-off grade.

Environmental factors or assumptions

Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made.

Cardinal’s exploration activities are undertaken such that any potential emissions and effects associated exploration activities, which could include habitat modification and associated visual effects, are kept to a minimum.



NEMAS Consult Ltd (NEMAS), of Accra, Ghana, has been contracted by Cardinal to undertake the Environmental Impact Assessment study for the Project. NEMAS has undertaken a site reconnaissance visit and completed the Scoping stage of the process in accordance with the Ghanaian Environmental Protection Agency procedures for the EIA.



The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to complete the process of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval in accordance with Regulations 15(1b) and (1c) of the Environmental Assessment Regulations, 1999 (LI 1652) and Ghana’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Procedures, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Further detailed environmental studies are continuing.



Cardinal believes that there are unlikely to be any specific environmental issues that would preclude potential eventual economic extraction.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.



The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.

Resource data acquisition included routine immersion measurements of bulk densities for samples of diamond core. The bulk density database for the Mineral Resource estimate comprises 11,047 measurements.



Oxidized and porous samples were wax-coated prior to density measurement. Lengths specified for these samples range from 0.01 to 1.4 m and average 0.3 m.



Bulk density is determined using Archimedes principal on DD core samples. Oxide – 2.06

Transition Metavolcanics – 2.54

Transition Granite – 2.54

Transition Diorite – 2.58

Transition Metasediments – 2.58

Fresh Metavolcanics – 2.81

Fresh Granite – 2.73

Fresh Diorite – 2.82

Fresh Metasediments - 2.82 Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Bulk densities were assigned to the estimate by rock type and weathering zone. The assigned values were derived from the average of the available measurements for each zone. Assigned densities vary from 2.00 for strongly weathered metavolcanic to 2.82 t/m3 for fresh diorite and metasediments.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories.

Resource model blocks were classified as Measured, Indicated or Inferred on the basis of search pass and three wire-frames outlining more closely drilled portions of the mineralisation.



The classification approach assigns estimates mineralization tested by generally 50 by 50 m and closer spaced drilling to the Indicated category, with estimates for more zones with closely spaced drilling classified as Measured. Estimates for panels not informed consistently 50 by 50 m drilling are assigned to the Inferred category. Classification of the area of Grade Control sampling as Measured is warranted by the close agreement between resource and Grade Control estimates.

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie., relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data).



Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person’s view of the deposit.

The resource classification accounts for all relevant factors and reflect the competent person’s views of the deposit.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates.

Mineral Resource reviews including comparative modelling have previously been undertaken by independent external consultants.

Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence

Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.



The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.



These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.

Confidence in the accuracy of the estimates is reflected by their classification as Measured, Indicated and Inferred. The Mineral Resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred with the Indicated Resource considered to be of sufficient confidence to allow mine planning studies to be completed. The geostatistical techniques applied to estimate the Namdini deposit are deemed appropriate for the anticipated bulk mining method proposed.



Section 4 - Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves

Golder Associates Pty Ltd estimated the Ore Reserve in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The term ‘Ore Reserve’ is synonymous with the term ‘Mineral Reserve’ as used by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ‘Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects’ (NI 43-101, 2014) and conforms with CIM (2014). The JORC Code (2012) is defined as an ‘acceptable foreign code’ under NI 43-101.