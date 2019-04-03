2019 Kimberlite Exploration Program Begins in Finland

Vancouver, April 3, 2019 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) (OTC PINK: ASDZF) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at its 100% owned Timantti Project ("Timantti" or the "Property") located in Northern Finland. The Timantti Project consists of one 289 Hectare Exploration permit surrounded by two exploration reservations totalling 193,700 Hectares near the township of Kuusamo. The company has already located three diamondiferous kimberlite bodies within the Exploration permit, named White, Black and Grey Wolf, respectively, and three kimberlite dykes.

The 2019 exploration program is designed to locate further kimberlite discoveries. Kimberlite is volcanic rock which hosts diamonds and predominantly occurs in groupings averaging a minimum of 30 pipes.

There is considerable evidence that there are further kimberlites within the company's exploration area as till sampling shows a distribution of diamond indicator minerals pointing to additional sources. Also, over thirty magnetic anomalies that may represent kimberlites have been identified and prioritized within a 3km radius of the Wolf kimberlites.

Initially the exploration work will consist of ground magnetic surveys over the priority targets, followed by trenching over the anomalies using an excavator. Arctic Star was successful in locating kimberlite using these methods in 2018, and there is every reason to expect this success can be continued in 2019. Kimberlite that does occur in the trenches will be sent for caustic fusion to determine micro-diamond content.

Results of the excavation program will be disclosed as information on the testing of targets becomes available.

Kimberlites with significant diamonds will be slated for diamond drill testing to determine size, and promising magnetic anomalies that could not be trenched due to till depth will also be drill tested later in 2019.

Once Arctic Star has determined that most of the kimberlites in this new field have been tested for microdiamond content, the company plans to conduct bulk sampling on the most promising diamondiferous kimberlites, which will better define the grade and give a view of the average price of the commercial size stones.

The technical data in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Buddy Doyle, a diamond geologist with over 30 years of experience, a Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

The Company owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic has commenced its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where four diamondiferous kimberlite bodies may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption).

Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for several world class diamond discoveries.

