Northisle Launches a Second Exploration Program at Its Pemberton Hills Target

Northisle and its farm-out party, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc., are launching a second exploration campaign on the Pemberton Hills target

The Pemberton Hills target is a 3.5km by 1.5km area of advanced argillic alteration similar to that observed at Northisle’s 100%-owned Hushamu and Red Dog copper-gold deposits

In 2018, the exploration first program consisted of approximately 13km of Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey which was then followed by 3,400m of drilling consisting in 7 holes

For 2019, the initial exploration program will consist of approximately 24km of IP surveying as well as geological, geochemical and clay studies designed to define drill targets for a second phase of drilling later in the year

VANCOUVER, April 03, 2019 - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V:NCX) (“Northisle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its second exploration campaign at its Pemberton Hills Property, located in British Columbia, subject to a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (“Freeport”).

John McClintock, President and CEO of Northisle stated: “We are very pleased with the progress made on our Pemberton Hills Property following the 2018 commencement of its venture with Freeport in early 2018 and with the technical support they have provided. We believe that Freeport’s decision to continue with a second exploration campaign in 2019 demonstrates Freeport’s continued interest in our tenements. Pemberton Hills is one of several early-stage exploration targets on our extensive property holdings in this extensive copper-gold district.”

As shown in the figure above, the geophysical program will test the northern and eastern extensions of advanced argillic alteration located within the same geological terrain that extends west-northwest from BHP Billiton’s past producing Island Copper Mine. The alteration at Pemberton is very similar to that at the nearby Hushamu and Red Dog deposits and in porphyry copper systems found elsewhere in the world.

The initial 2019 exploration program will consist of approximately 24 kilometres of Induced Polarization surveying as well as geological mapping, geochemical and clay studies designed to identify drill targets for a second phase of drilling later in the year.

ABOUT THE PEMBERTON HILLS PROPERTY FARM-OUT AGREEMENT

A farm-out agreement was entered into with Freeport in early 2018, dividing the initial property held by Northisle as illustrated in the figure above. Under the terms of the agreement, as announced on February 26, 2018, Freeport may, at its election, earn up to a 65% interest in the Pemberton Hills Property by funding a total of $23.9 million in exploration expenditures, while Northisle retains a 100% interest in its Hushamu and Red Dog copper-gold deposits and surrounding areas, for which a Preliminary Economic Assessment was published on September 13, 2017. As at December 31, 2018, Freeport spent $1.5 million on the portion of the property subject to its earn-in agreement.

ABOUT THE 100%-OWNED HUSHAMU PROJECT

The 100%-owned Hushamu Project consists of the Hushamu and nearby Red Dog deposits, with Mineral Resources summarized in the below table.

Table 1: Hushamu Project Resources as at December 31, 2018

Tonnes,

'000 Grade Contained Metal Cu, % Au, g/t Mo, % Re, ppm Cu Eq, % Cu, B lb Au, Moz Mo, M lb Re, Kg x 1000 Cu eq, B lb Au eq, Moz Red Dog Indicated 36,568 0.27 0.38 0.005 0.52 0.22 0.45 4.0 0.42 0.99 Inferred 1,774 0.20 0.30 0.003 0.39 0.01 0.02 0.1 0.02 0.04 Hushamu Indicated 305,180 0.24 0.28 0.008 0.54 0.43 1.62 2.75 53.8 165 2.92 6.97 Inferred 189,640 0.19 0.24 0.007 0.35 0.36 0.79 1.46 29.3 66 1.49 3.56 Total Indicated 341.743 0.24 0.29 0.008 0.48 0.44 1.83 3.2 57.8 165 3.34 7.96 Inferred 190,788 0.19 0.24 0.007 0.35 0.36 0.80 1.48 29.4 66 1.51 3.60 Mineral Resource estimates follow the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves and have been completed in accordance with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 reports co-authored by P Burt PGeo and B Game PGeo documenting the resource estimate available on the company’s website and filed on SEDAR. Reported tonnage and grade figures have been rounded from raw estimates to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Copper and gold equivalent calculated using US$3.10/lb Cu, US$1300/oz Au and US$9.00/lb Mo and is not adjusted for mining and metallurgical recoveries as these remain uncertain. The formula used is as follows: CuEQ = (Cu% x 22.0462 x 3.10) + (Au g/t x 1300.00/ 31.1035) + (Mo% x 22.0462 x 9.00)/22.046x3.1. AuEQ =(Cu% x 22.0462 x 3.10) + (Au g/t x 1300.00/ 31.1035) + (Mo% x 22.0462 x 9.00)/(1300/31.1035). Rhenium values have not been used in the cut-off grade or Cu or gold Equivalent calculations.

In September 2017, Northisle published the results of a PEA which demonstrated the potential technical and economic viability of the project constructed as an open-pit mine, with a concentrator processing nominally 75,000 tonnes/day (27Mtpa) with the results summarized in the below table.

Table 2: Hushamu Project PEA Summary

LIFE OF MINE PHYSICALS Mine life, years 22 years Strip ratio, w:o 0.72 Throughput 27.4Mtpa Mining inventory 600Mtpa Copper grade 0.18% Gold grade 0.24g/t Molybdenum grade 0.01% Pyrite grade 9% LOM production Copper 1.9B lb Gold 1.8Moz Molybdenum 55M lb Pyrite 17B lb Copper equivalent, M lb pa 3.1B lb Gold equivalent, koz 7.4Moz AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION Copper, M lb 82M lb Gold, koz 79koz Molybdenum, M lb 3M lb Pyrite, kt 0.64Kt Copper equivalent, M lb 141M lb Gold equivalent, koz 335koz AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION COSTS Copper C1 Cash Costs net of by-products, US$/lb $0.88/lb Copper AISC net of by-products, US$/lb $1.22/lb Copper equivalent AISC, US$/lb Cu eq $2.00/lb Gold equivalent AISC, US$/oz Au eq $840/oz ECONOMICS After-tax NPV 5% , US$M $757m After-tax NPV 8% , US$M $413m After-tax IRR, % 14% The commodity prices used are as follows: US$ 3.10/lb Cu, US$ 1,300/oz Au, US$ 9.00/lb Mo, US$ 9/t Py with a CAD/USD of 0.75. For more information, please consult the 2017 PEA available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile or on Northisle’s website.

John McClintock, P. Eng is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.



On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

“John McClintock”

John McClintock, P. Eng

President, CEO and Director

