American Shared Hospital Services Announces Agreement to Upgrade Kettering Medical Center Gamma Knife System to Icon

San Francisco, April 03, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio, to upgrade its Gamma Knife® Perfexion™ system supplied by AMS in to the Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ system. AMS expects to complete the installation in the second half of 2019. Kettering Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Kettering Health Network.

AMS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D, said, "Our 20-year partnership with Kettering Medical Center continues to deliver to the clinical community the latest in innovative medical technologies. The upgrade to Icon allows Kettering to expand precision radiosurgery to include large tumors while providing physicians with the flexibility to optimize treatment plans. We expect to complete this installation for Kettering in the second half of 2019, paving way for incremental revenue opportunities. We continue to look forward to two additional Icon system upgrades in our centers this year."

About Leksell Gamma Knife Icon

Building on Gamma Knife precision, Leksell Gamma Knife Icon gives clinicians the option to perform single or fractionated frame-based or frameless treatments, allowing for more individualized delivery—without sacrificing precision and accuracy. Addressing the growing radiosurgery market, Icon makes Leksell Gamma Knife radiosurgery more flexible and easier to use, allowing more clinics to build an intracranial radiosurgery program.

About Kettering Health Network

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 11 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Sycamore is recognized as an IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospital. For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward‑looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and radiation therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, and the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s proton therapy business. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2018.



