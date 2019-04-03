Arizona Silver Exploration Receives Final Permit to Drill Philadelphia

Vancouver, April 3, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce all federal and state permits have been issued for our 100% owned Philadelphia property, and our drilling contractor has been secured. Harris Exploration Drilling has been awarded the contract and will commence immediately following their current contract in Kingman Arizona. Drilling could start as soon than April 15th. We will drill 6 RC holes into what Arizona Silver management expects will demonstrate continuation of the high-grade vein and surrounding lower grade halo around the vein that was historically mined and documented in the old mine workings developed from 1915 to the 1930's. Management is also pleased to announce we have staked additional claims to the North of our current location. See updated website for maps of these locations. http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/

Highlights of Philadelphia Property

Past production indicates gold grades ranged from 0.3-0.79 opt (10-27 gpt) Au Historic silver grades in production shaft average 12.25 opt (420 gpt) Ag Historic gold grades in production shaft average 0.341 opt (15.5 gpt) Au, for a combined gold equivalent grade of 0.485 opt (16.63 gpt) Au(eq). Readily accessible - initial drilling will be conducted less than 100 metres from paved road access. Water will be provided from a water well on site

Sycamore Canyon Update

We also wish to update on Sycamore Canyon permitting. We have been advised that our Plan of Operations has been deemed complete and will now undergo an evaluation under NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) to determine whether an Environmental Assessment (EA) is required. It is the Company's expectation that due to the limited disturbance associated with the proposed drill pad at the end of the road from which three holes are proposed that an EA should not be required and a Categorical Exclusion (CX) can be granted for the proposed drilling program. If a CX is granted, then the proposed program will be subject to a 30-day public review, after which a Record of Decision can be issued for the proposed drilling to proceed. This is a standard process under NEPA with the USFS and part of their process. We are encouraged with the progress and look forward to moving toward our final permit on Sycamore, to drill our first holes on a completely virgin property. Please see web site for updates images and land claims. http://arizonasilverexploration.com/sycamore/

