Goldrea Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 03, 2019 - Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR, Frankfurt:GOJ, Pink Sheets:GORAF) is proud to announce the appointment of John Abu-Ulba to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Abu-Ulba has over 18 years of executive experience managing corporate operations, with a focus on marketing, branding and product development in commercial film production, agricultural hemp manufacturing and distribution, and the emerging hemp-derived CBD marketplace. John is currently the President of NutraNet Consulting Ltd., a company that specializes in connecting people, companies, technology, resources, expertise and the distribution of finished products through its extensive global network. He is also the founder and President of Miracle Source Food Group Ltd., an industrial hemp foods manufacturing and distributing company located in British Columbia, Canada. John was previously the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of ANANDA Scientific Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and selling hemp-derived CBD as medicine.

Goldrea’s President and CEO Jim Elbert states, “John will be an important and active member of the Board as we explore new arenas and nurture our existing holdings. His energy and expertise are a valuable addition to the team that is continuing to expand and grow with Goldrea. John brings a wide circle of influence to the table along with his extensive experience in marketing and corporate development, which will be much drawn upon in the Company’s future. We welcome John to the Goldrea Board with anticipation of mutual success.”

Goldrea has also accepted the resignation of director Paul Blair. Paul has been a stalwart member of the Board for many years. He has been instrumental in guiding the Company through several projects and market cycles. His presence on the Board will be missed as he retires. Goldrea deeply thanks Paul for his years of service and wishes him continued success and happiness.

For more information, please contact:

James Elbert, President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 559-7230

Email: jelbert@goldrea.com

