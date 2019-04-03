Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Availability of Presentation From the 36th International Battery Seminar Highlighting Cycling Characteristics of Silicon Enhanced and Boronated Lac Knife Natural Flake Graphites

OTTAWA, April 03, 2019 - Focus Graphite Inc. (“Focus” or the "Company") (TSXV: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC), an advanced exploration and mining company focused on the production of graphite concentrate, announced today the availability of the presentation by Dr. Joseph E. Doninger, Director of Manufacturing and Technology, from the 36th International Battery Seminar and Exhibit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 25, 2019. The presentation is available on the Company’s website at the following location: http://www.focusgraphite.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/36th-International-Battery-Seminar-Final.pdf



Development of grades of Lac Knife flake graphite



Formation and grades of Lac Knife spherical graphite



Charge-discharge curves for carbon coated SPG & synthetic graphite at C/20, C/10, and C/2 rates in CR2016 half cells



Effect of Si content on reversible capacity and irreversible capacity loss of silicon-enhanced Lac Knife graphite



Galvanostatic curves at C/10 rate for carbon coated Lac Knife SPG at 4.5 wt% silicon addition





In the presentation, Dr. Doninger reviewed how the different grades of graphite from the Focus Graphite Lac Knife crystalline flake graphite deposit, were recovered from Lac Knife ore containing 15.1% graphite reaching an average of 98.3% Cg for all flotation grades greater than 200 mesh in size and then thermally purifying these grades to a level of 99.98% Cg. (Please reference Fig. 1)

The purified flake graphite was then spheroidized, carbon coated and classified into the three grades of spherical graphite (SPG) now being introduced into the marketplace for use in Lithium Ion batteries. (Please reference Fig. 2)



Actual charge/discharge data for both Lac Knife graphite and a commercial grade of synthetic graphite were compared in CR2016 half cells cycled at rates of C/20, C/10 and C/2 and showed that the Lac Knife graphite coin cells exhibited specific capacities that were 5% to 29% higher than what was achieved with the synthetic graphite coin cells. (Please reference Fig. 3)



The effects of adding 4.5% and 18% Si to the Lac Knife carbon coated SPG (CSPG) are shown in the C/20 charge/discharge curves provided in Fig. 6 where the silicon modified Lac Knife coin cells reached capacities of 462 mAh/g and 633 mAh/g which are 24% and 70% higher than the theoretical capacity that can be achieved with graphite alone. Coin cell tests run at C/10 charge/discharge rates on Lac Knife graphite treated with 4.5% silicon show that the Lac Knife silicon enhanced SPG graphite exhibited highly stable cycling performance over the 5 cycles of the test. (Please reference Figs. 6 and 7)



The presentation concluded with the introduction of the initial work conducted on treating Lac Knife with boron to produce a natural graphite product that mimics the high rate capability of hard carbons in Li ion batteries while maintaining the high capacity performance of the Lac Knife natural graphite. The results of the initial coin cell tests run on Lac Knife CSPG treated with 3.8% Boron showed that there was a shift in the slope of the charge/discharge curve which made it similar to the performance of hard carbons and capacitors. Work continues on improving the performance of Lac Knife boronated CSPG while recognizing its excellent potential for high rate applications on par with hard carbons.



Qualified Person

Dr. Joseph Doninger, Focus Graphite’s Director of Technology and Manufacturing is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects – has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Doninger is the developer and co-developer of a number of U.S., European and Canadian patents related to carbon processing methodologies and processing equipment. Also, a chemical engineer, Dr. Doninger is the author and co-author of some two dozen technical papers and studies related to graphite composite anodes; carbon-based materials for electrochemical energy storage systems; advanced graphite for Lithium-ion batteries and other related publications.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

