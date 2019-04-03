Global Atomic Announces Further Assay Results from DASA Project

TORONTO, April 03, 2019 - Global Atomic Corp. (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX-V: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to report further assay results from holes drilled in 2018 at its DASA project, Republic of Niger. An updated mineral resource estimate is now underway, and will be published in the second quarter of 2019.



Figure 1 DASA mineralized zones and underground conceptual mine workings as per the PEA





Highlights:

Hole DADH389 returned 96.0 meters (“m”) grading 2,570 ppm (0.26%) U 3 O 8 from 492.0m to 589.0m in the Tegama Hill Main Zone, including 3.5m grading 29,222 ppm (2.92%) U 3 O 8 from 546.5m to 550.0m





O from 492.0m to 589.0m in the Tegama Hill Main Zone, including 3.5m grading 29,222 ppm (2.92%) U O from 546.5m to 550.0m Hole ASDH552 returned 37.5m grading 7,131 ppm (0.71%) U 3 O 8 from 244.0m to 281.5m in the Flank Zone





O from 244.0m to 281.5m in the Flank Zone Hole ASDH563 returned 22.52% U 3 O 8 over 3.5m hole ASDH563, from 235.5m to 239.0m in the Flank Zone

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO, commented, “DASA drill results continue to define an extraordinary sandstone hosted, Tier 1, uranium deposit. The consistency of the structure, high grades and thickness, make it amenable to large scale mining with low operating costs. DASA is the first major uranium discovery in Niger that is mineralized in three horizons, the Carboniferous, Triassic, and Jurassic.”

DASA Drilling Update:

In 2018, Global Atomic drilled 59 holes in a combination of diamond (DD), rotary destructive (RD) and rotary destructive with diamond tails (RD + DD). The drilling targeted mineralization in the Flank Zone and also extensions of mineralization to the northeast, southwest, and at depth, for a total of 26,450m.

Four holes were previously reported (see Press Release, January 23, 2019) and the results from 10 of the final 34 holes are reported as ‘Highlighted Intersections’ in Table 1. One diamond hole, ASDH126B is being used for metallurgical test work. ASDH126B was drilled vertically through the Flank Zone. The probe assay result for ASDH126B were reported in May, 2018 and returned 204.1m grading 8,063ppm (0.81%) eU 3 O 8 from 58.5m to 262.6m. The DASA deposit remains open along strike both to the northeast and to the southwest.

Table 1. Highlighted intersections from DASA

Zone Hole ID Section Horizon From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) U3O8

ppm U3O8

% Flank Zone ASDH552 1950NW 1 244 281.5 37.5 7,131 0.71 Incl. 250 253.5 3.5 23,668 2.37 ASDH565 2000NW 1 94.5 98 3.5 659 0.07 2 101.5 149.5 48 1,695 0.17 Incl. 147 148 1 52,474 5.25 ASDH567 1950NW 2 110 152.5 42.5 1,925 0.19 Incl. 115.2 142.5 27.3 2,405 0.24 Tegama Zone ASDH577 2550NW 5 545 577 32 5,680 0.57 Incl. 553 563 10 17,237 1.72 Incl. 554 557.5 3 51,885 5.19 DADH388 2600NW 3 495.5 518 22.5 1,721 0.17 Incl. 502 513.5 11.5 2,955 0.3 Incl. 512 512.5 0.5 42,805 4.28 4 521.5 557.5 36 1,075 0.11 Incl. 537 538.5 1.5 5,240 0.52 DADH389 2700NW 2 518.5 588.5 70 2,965 0.3 Incl. 542.5 550 7.5 18,095 1.81 Incl. 543.5 544.5 1 25,412 2.54 Incl. 547.5 549.5 2 44,132 4.41 Incl. 585 588 3 6,034 0.6 ASDH569 2100NW 3 495.5 537.5 42 2,550 0.25 Incl. 512.5 517 4.5 16,601 1.66 ASDH574 2050NW 4 490.5 570.5 80 1,747 0.17 Incl. 491.5 501.5 10 3,556 0.36 Incl. 511 517.5 6.5 4,889 0.49 Incl. 513 515.5 2.5 8,063 0.81 Tegama South Zone ASDH542 2350NW 2 344.5 359 14.5 1,828 0.18 incl. 353 358.5 5.5 2,814 0.28 ASDH548 2450NW 2 118 145 27 1,244 0.12 Incl. 120 128 8 2,249 0.22 Incl. 123.5 124.5 1 3,685 0.37

All drill holes were tested with a downhole radiometric gamma probe during 2018, and 38 were sent for chemical assay at ALS Global, Vancouver. The ALS Global laboratory has an upper assay limit of 17.62% U 3 O 8 . Ultra high grade samples, that exceeded ALS Global upper limits, were sent to the SGS Lakefield laboratory in Ontario and are reported in percentage U 3 O 8 , not parts per million. Two ultra high grade intervals were returned, as shown in Table 2 below.



Table 2. Ultra high grade results

Zone Hole ID Section Horizon From (m) To (m) Length (m) U 3 O 8 % Flank Zone ASDH543 1950NW 1 234.0 234.5 0.5 21.36% ASDH563 1950NW 1 235.5 239.0 3.5 22.52%

CSA Global are in the process of updating the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) including recent results and then finalizing a new mine plan in a Feasibility Study to be released in Q4. The Feasibility Study will be based on commencing mining operations with shipments to Orano Mining under the MOU signed July 17, 2018.

QP Statement

George A. Flach, Vice President of Exploration, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101 and has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific technical disclosure in this news release.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. is a TSX Venture listed company providing a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”, listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market with facilities located throughout Europe and Korea.

BST is well underway with an expansion project to significantly modernize and expand its processing plant in Turkey. The expansion is targeted to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs and is supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey. The new plant is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

