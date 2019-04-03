Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Evolving Gold Extends Warrants

20:11 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 03, 2019 - Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV7) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company”) announces that it has applied to the CSE to extend the term of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants by two years from April 22nd, 2019 to April 22nd, 2021. The warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on April 22nd, 2016. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share. The extension of the term of the Warrants for an additional two years is subject to the acceptance of the CSE.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“R. Bruce Duncan”

President, CEO and Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Tel: 604.685.6375
TF: 866.604.3864

info@evolvinggold.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


