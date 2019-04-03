Cache Receives 5-Year Land Use Permit for Kiyuk Lake Gold Project, Nunavut Drill Program Planned for Summer 2019

Vancouver, April 3, 2019 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSX-V:CAY) is pleased to announce that a Land Use Permit (LUP) has been issued by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada for its Kiyuk Lake Gold project.

The Land Use Permit allows the Company to finalize planning for its 2019 summer drill program with its joint venture partner, Margaret Lake Diamonds.

All Permits in Place

The new LUP, in conjunction with the previously issued water use permit, provides all the necessary permits to conduct drilling and other mineral exploration related activities. The new permit is effective until April 2024 and covers all of Cache's claims and leases across its 590 square kilometer property located in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut.

CEO, Jack Bal Comments,

"This new land use permit provides complete flexibility in planning and carrying out long term exploration across the entire property during both winter and summer for the next 5 years."

About Cache Exploration's Kiyuk Lake Gold Property

The Kiyuk Lake Property covers 590 square kilometers in Kivalliq Region - Southwest Nunavut. The 2017 drill program confirmed and extended a known target and discovered significant gold mineralization at a new target area, East Gold Point (see Company Press Release, October 26, 2017).

At Rusty Zone the Company not only confirmed that mineralization extends to 200m below surface but also intersected a previously unknown high-grade phase of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold. At the same time, the Company discovered extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.5 g/t gold and 10 m at 6.5 g/t gold.

Prospecting returned two +5 g/t gold samples and the till campaign isolated two new anomalous areas that offer compelling evidence for further possible discovery.

Kiyuk Lake 2017 Drilling Highlights

KI17-001 at Rusty Zone returned 8m at 26.4 g/t gold from 108m KI17-004 at Rusty Zone returned 122m at 1.8 g/t gold from 188m KI17-005 at newly discovered East Gold Point Zone intersected: 64m at 1.5 g/t gold from 35m and 10m of 6.5 g/t gold from 248m Prospecting samples returned: 5.57 g/t gold from west of the Rusty Zone 5.60 g/t gold grab sample from north of Kiyuk Lake and from the newly identified Nansen target area



Please click http://cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view:

Plan map of the Rusty Zone and East Gold Point Detailed section showing the recent KI17-004 drill results Plan map of the East Gold Point Zone Detailed section showing the recent KI17-005 drill results Maps of rock and till sampling results

Qualified Person

Chris Pennimpede, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Director for the Company is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided in this release.

For more information about Cache Exploration, please visit: http://www.cacheexploration.com/

