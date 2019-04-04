Rumble Resources Ltd: Four New High Priority Targets Identified at Lamil Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a recently flown airborne magnetic survey conducted over the southeast portion of the Lamil Project, located in between the major mining operations of the Nifty Cu mine and the large Telfer Au-Cu mine within the Paterson Province, East Pilbara, Western Australia.HighlightsFour high priority targets identified in airborne magnetic survey- Large dome structure (Target P1 - "Lamil Dome")o Major dome (double plunging antiform) trending NNW over 8km in strikeo Depth of cover interpreted to be 100m (Permian)o No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical)o Magnetic processing suggests a deep intrusion at depth - potentially indicating a mineralising sourceo Target has similar dome size, trend and host rocks to the Telfer Au - Cu deposit (32Moz Au, 1Mt Cu resource), a large dome structure which lies 30km to the northeast- Large southeast plunging synform (Target P2)o A series of magnetic targets highlighted along the hinge zone of a major southeast plunging synformo Depth of cover interpreted to be 50 - 100m (Permian). Sub cropping siltstone (Lamil Group) occurs near the target areao No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical)o Target has similar characteristics to the Nifty Cu Deposit (2Mt Cu resource) which lies 60km to the northwest- Northeast structure and dome (Targets P3 and P4)o Northeast structure (P3) with significant demagnetisation (alteration and fluid flow) - NE structures known for mineralisation (upgrade overprint at the Nifty Cu deposit)o Partial domal, closure and ovoid structures immediately east of Target P1 ("Lamil Dome")o No previous exploration at P3 or P4 (drilling or geophysical)Next Steps- These significant, high order magnetic and structural targets under shallow cover (up to 100m) will be followed up by definition gravity surveys and subsequent drill testingPaterson Province - Highly Mineralised, Underexplored RegionThe Paterson Province is a globally recognised mineralised belt hosting the world-class Telfer gold and copper (32Moz Au, 1Mt Cu resource) and Nifty copper (2 Mt Cu resource) deposits. Other deposits in the province include the Magnum and Calibre gold and copper deposits and the O'Callaghans tungsten deposit.The highly mineralised Paterson Province region is largely underexplored but has recently been subject to exploration from various groups targeting large scale stratiform Cu, sediment hosted Zn-Pb, potential iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) and sediment hosted vein copper - gold Telfer Style deposits.Recent developments in the region include mining major Rio Tinto Ltd. (ASX:RIO) announcing the large Winu copper-gold discovery and Greatland Gold plc defining the Havieron gold-copper discovery, which has recently been subject to a US$65m farm in agreement with mining major Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM).Lamil Project Overview (see image 2 in link below)The Lamil Project (Project) (area of 1375 km2) lies over partly covered siltstones, sandstones and carbonate rocks of the Neoproterozoic Lamil Group which is a part of the Yeneena Basin within the Paterson Province of Western Australia. The Project is located between the major mining operations of the large Telfer gold mine owned by Newcrest Mining and the Nifty copper mine owned by Metals X Ltd. (ASX:MLX). The Telfer Au - Cu deposit, which lies some 30km to the northeast of the Lamil Project, is hosted by rocks of the Lamil Group. Younger highly fractionated granitic intrusions of the Mt Crofton, Minyari, Wilki and O'Callaghans Suites intrude into the Lamil Group.The main cover sequence is Permian fluvio-glacial sediments. In the central and north-western portions of the Project area, the Permian cover is deep, however, in the south-eastern portion of the Project area, Lamil Group sediments outcrop and regional geophysics (airborne Tempest EM survey and recently flown magnetics) indicate the cover is shallow, averaging 50 - 100m.Open File review of the Lamil Project has indicated only 15 drill holes have been completed within the two tenements (ELA45/5270 and ELA45/5271) that form the Lamil Project. In addition, only wide-spaced (400m line spacing) airborne magnetics have previously been conducted over the main Project area.Airborne Magnetics Survey (Feb/Mar 2019)Rumble completed a 1565 line-km survey on 200m line spacing bearing 050 (normal to regional geology) over the southeast portion of the Lamil Project (ELA45/5271). The area is covered by shallow Permian and recent sediments. Sub-cropping siltstones of the Lamil Group have been mapped within the survey area.Four High Priority Targets identified (see image 3 in link below)Four high priority target areas have been delineated from the processed airborne magnetics. Processing included a series of upward continued images designed to highlight deeper magnetic sources which potentially could represent mineralising intrusions.Rumble's Technical Director Brett Keillor commented:"The airborne magnetic survey identified 4 high priority targets that have importantly not been tested by previous exploration (drilling and geophysical) and have similar characteristics to significant ore deposits in the region.The survey has highlighted a major dome structure under relatively shallow cover (up to 100m) which has many characteristics to the world class Telfer Au - Cu deposit which lies some 30km to the northeast.The large southeast plunging synform with a number of magnetic and structural targets along the fold hinge zone has similar characteristics to the nearby Nifty Cu deposit.Northeast mineralising structures have been delineated from the latest magnetics and these structures are thought to be important for upgrading and overprinting the Nifty Cu mineralisation.The latest airborne magnetics completed by Rumble has highlighted at least two potential target styles in an area which has been overlooked due to the previous perception of ubiquitous deep cover."Target P1 - Large NNW Trending Dome (informally named the "Lamil Dome") - Image 4 (see link below)A large NNW trending dome (double plunging antiform) has been inferred over a strike of 8km under Permian and recent cover. Importantly:- The depth of cover is approximately 100m.- No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical) has tested the target.- The upward continued magnetic imagery at 500m (UC500m) has highlighted an increase in the magnetic response which may indicate a potential underlying intrusion (see image 4 in link below).- The dome has similar characteristics to the Telfer Dome with respect to orientation of the main axial plane, inferred host rocks and size.Target P2 - Large Southeast Plunging Synform (see image 3 in link below)A large synform with a southeast plunge has at least three magnetic targets located along the inferred hinge zone of the main fold axis. The host rocks are the Lamil Group (sub-crop has been mapped). Importantly:- The target has similarities to the Nifty Cu deposit (2Mt Cu resource) which lies 60km to the northwest. The Nifty deposit is hosted shales and carbonates of the Broadhurst Formation (older than the Lamil Group) and is a sediment hosted Cu system lying within the keel/hinge zone of a southeast plunging synform with a northeast trending overprint (epigenetic).- Depth of cover interpreted to be 50 - 100m (Permian). Sub cropping siltstone (Lamil Group) occurs near the target area.- No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical)Target P3 - Northeast Structure (see image 3 in link below)Inferred strong pervasive (demagnetisation) alteration can be delineated along a significant northeast structure immediately south of the "Lamil Dome". Later northeast trending structures (fluid bearing) are thought to have modified and upgraded copper mineralisation at the Nifty deposit (chalcopyrite replacement of earlier metalliferous pyrite).- No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical)Target P4 - Dome Target (see image 3 in link below)Immediately east of the "Lamil Dome", partial dome structures and closures along with ovoid features potentially reflect deformed domal targets.- No previous exploration (drilling or geophysical)Next StepsTarget P1 - "Lamil Dome"- Proposed gravity survey to aid in delineating the core of the domal structure and to highlight potential palaeo-topographical highs beneath the cover which may reflect indurate zones of alteration and mineralisation.- Follow up drilling of targets delineated.Target P2 - Southeast Plunging Synform- Proposed gravity survey to delineate the hinge/fold axis zone. Structural thickening of known carbonate units within the Lamil Group may potentially outline the trace of the hinge zone.- Follow up drilling of combined gravity and magnetic targets.Target P3 - Northeast Structure Zone- Proposed gravity survey to highlight main structure in association with magnetic targets (demagnetised alteration zones).- Follow up drilling of targets.Target P4 - Dome Target- Proposed gravity survey (done in conjunction with the "Lamil Dome").- Follow up drilling of new targets.To view images, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1Y6090J6





