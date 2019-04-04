Pretium Resources Inc: Continued Robust Economics of Brucejack Mine Confirmed with Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource, 14-Year Mine Plan

VANCOUVER, April 04, 2019 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces an updated Mineral Reserve (the “2019 Mineral Reserve”) and Mineral Resource (the “2019 Mineral Resource”) and Life of Mine Plan (collectively, the “2019 Updates”) for the Brucejack Mine (“Brucejack”), which highlight the continued robust economics of the low-cost, long-life operation.



The 2019 Updates will be detailed in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the “2019 Report”) prepared by Tetra Tech. The 2019 Report updates the operating parameters contemplated in the Brucejack Feasibility Study entitled “Feasibility Study and Technical Report Update on the Brucejack Project, Stewart, BC” with an effective date of June 19, 2014 (the “2014 Report”) before the mine was constructed and operating, and confirms Brucejack as a low-cost, high-grade gold producer. The 2019 Report will be filed in Canada under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the United States on the EDGAR section of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov, within the coming weeks.

All dollar amounts are expressed in, and references to “$” refer to, United States dollars unless otherwise noted. References to “C$” refer to Canadian dollars.



“Since achieving production at Brucejack we have processed over 1.5 million tonnes of ore and produced over 500,000 ounces of gold, providing us a solid foundation of operating experience and key metrics to update the life of mine plan and outlook for the mine,” said Joseph Ovsenek, President and CEO of Pretivm. “At $1,300 gold, Brucejack now has an estimated after-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate of $2.59 billion over a 14-year mine life. This is a significant increase from the 2017 estimated net present value at a 5% discount rate of $2.10 billion. With Brucejack as our foundation and with our considerable growth profile, Pretivm is well-positioned as a profitable gold producer.”

Summary of 2019 Updates

The updated Life of Mine (“LOM”) plan highlights Brucejack’s low-cost, long life, with the Brucejack Mineral Reserve grade more accurately accounting for internal dilution from transverse longhole stoping.

2019 Brucejack Mine Estimated Total Life of Mine Plan (Valley of the Kings and West Zone)

• Average annual production of over 520,000 ounces of gold over the first 5 years with average annual cash flow of $350 million (post tax).

• Average annual production of over 525,000 ounces of gold over the first 10 years and over 440,000 ounces of gold over 14-year mine life.

• Average operating costs of $166/tonne milled over the first 10 years and average LOM operating costs of $168/tonne milled.

• At the mine level, average sustaining costs of $502/ounce of gold sold over the first 10 years and average LOM sustaining costs of $502/ounce.

• At the corporate level, average All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) of $535/ounce of gold sold over the first 10 years and average LOM AISC of $539/ounce.

• After tax net present value (“NPV”) at a 5% discount of $2.59 billion ($3.6 billion pre-tax) at $1,300/ounce gold, $16.9/ounce silver and exchange rate of US$0.775/C$1.00.

• 6.4 million ounces of gold (16.0 million tonnes grading 12.6 grams of gold per tonne).

• The West Zone Mineral Reserves were not updated.

• Excludes all Mineral Reserve material mined prior to January 1, 2019.

• 5.8 million ounces of gold (13.1 million tonnes grading 13.8 grams of gold per tonne).

• Proven Mineral Reserves of 700,000 ounces of gold (2.0 million tonnes grading 11.2 grams of gold per tonne).

• Probable Mineral Reserves of 5.1 million ounces of gold (11.1 million tonnes grading 14.3 grams of gold per tonne).

• Excludes all Mineral Reserve material mined prior to January 1, 2019.

2019 Brucejack Mine Economics

Table 1: Summary of Brucejack Economic Results by Metal Price

Low Case Base Case High Case Gold Price ($/ounce) $1,100 $1,300 $1,500 Silver Price ($/ounce) $14.30 $16.90 $19.50 Net Cash Flow ($) $3.62 billion (pre-tax)

$2.63 billion (post-tax) $4.87 billion (pre-tax)

$3.43 billion (post-tax) $6.13 billion (pre-tax)

$4.22 billion (post-tax) Net Present Value(1)

(5.0% discount) ($) $2.67 billion (pre-tax)

$1.98 billion (post-tax) $3.60 billion (pre-tax)

$2.59 billion (post-tax) $4.54 billion (pre-tax)

$3.18 billion (post-tax) Exchange Rate (US$:C$) 0.775 0.775 0.775

(1) NPV is discounted to January 2019.

Summary of 2019 Updates Compared to Prior

The 2019 Updates are based on the six quarters of mining operations at Brucejack since commercial production commenced in July 2017. The Valley of the Kings Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve gold grade has been decreased from 16.1 grams per tonne to 13.8 grams per tonne (a 14% decrease) to account for more internal waste than was anticipated in the Company’s 2016 Mineral Reserve update (see News Release dated December 15, 2016). All estimated costs have been updated with actual costs from 2018. Areas of cost increase include labour, environmental compliance and snow removal. The Net Present Value increase of 23% is attributable to the increase in production from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonnes per day.

A comparison of the main parameters of the 2019 Report and prior information is summarized below in Table 2.

Table 2: Comparison of Main Parameters of 2019 Report to Prior

2019 Report 2014 Report, 2016

Mineral Reserve and

2017 Economics(3)

Updates Operating Rate (tonnes/day) 3,800 2,700 Mine Life (years) 14 18 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Gold Grade (g/t) 12.6 14.4(1) Recoveries Gold/Silver (%) 96.5/87.9 96.7/90.0 LOM Average Annual Gold Production (‘000 ounces) 441 404 LOM Average Operating Costs ($/t) CAD$217 CAD$163 LOM Average Mine Site AISC(4)

($/ounce gold sold) $502 $448 LOM Average AISC(2,4) ($/ounce gold sold) $539 N/A USD:CAD Exchange Rate 0.775 0.92 NPV 5 Pre-Tax/Post Tax ($’000,000) $3,602/$2,587

($1,300 Au/$16.90 Ag) $3,210/$2,097

($1,300 Au/$16.50 Ag) NPV 5 Pre-Tax/Post Tax ($’000,000) $2,707/$2,009

($1,100 Au/$16.90 Ag) $2,250/$1,450

($1,100 Au/$14.00)

(1) The Mineral Reserves in the 2014 Report were updated for the Valley of the Kings in December 2016 (see News Release December 15, 2016). The 2016 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve grade for Brucejack (Valley of the Kings and West Zone) was 14.4 g/t Au.

(2) 2019 LOM AISC includes Corporate general and administrative (“G&A”) costs of $37/ounce not included in the 2014 Report.

(3) The Mine Economics in the 2014 Report were updated in February 2017 (see News Release dated February 3, 2017).

(4) Mine site AISC excludes 3,800 tpd expansion capital.

2019 Brucejack Mineral Reserve

Brucejack Mine Total Mineral Reserve

The updated Mineral Reserve estimates by zone and Mineral Reserve category are summarized below in Table 3. The 2019 Updates include Mineral Reserve updates for the Valley of the Kings. The West Zone Mineral Reserve was not updated.

Table 3: 2019 Brucejack Mine Total Mineral Reserve(1,2)

Zone Ore

Tonnes

(Mt) Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au

(Moz) Ag

(Moz) Valley of the Kings Zone Proven 2.0 11.2 11.8 0.7 0.7 Probable 11.1 14.3 10.5 5.1 3.8 Total 13.1 13.8 10.7 5.8 4.5 West Zone Proven 1.4 7.2 383.0 0.3 17.4 Probable 1.5 6.5 181.0 0.3 8.6 Total 2.9 6.9 278.5 0.6 26.0 Total Mine

Proven 3.4 9.5 166.5 1.0 18.1 Probable 12.6 13.4 30.8 5.4 12.4 Total 16.0 12.6 59.3 6.4 30.5

(1) Mineral Reserves exclude all Mineral Reserve material mined prior to January 1, 2019.

(2) Valley of the Kings Mineral Reserves based on $185/t net smelter return (“NSR”) cut-off grade, $1,200/oz gold, $15.60/oz silver, C$:US$ exchange rate of 1.00:0.78.

Validation of 2019 Mineral Reserve to Actual Mined and Milled Production in 2018

The 2019 Mineral Reserve process was validated by evaluating the complete Mineral Reserve process on the undepleted 2019 Mineral Resource model, creating mining shapes as if no mining had occurred. These generated shapes are referred to as 2019 Reserve Validation shapes. The 2019 Mineral Resource model that was contained within the validation shapes that are broadly coincident with the 2018 actual stope and development ore positions were compared to the 2018 milled and mined results. Applicable validation shapes were determined by the use of Cavity Monitoring Systems (“CMS”) scans of the mined material for 2018. Table 4 below summarizes the comparison.

Table 4: Validation of 2019 Brucejack Mine Mineral Reserve model vs 2018 Actual Production

Year Tonnes

(000’s) Gold Grade

(g/t) Contained

Gold Ounces

(000’s) Tonnes

Difference Ounce

Difference 2018 Actuals 1,006 11.9 385 - - 2019 Reserve Validation 801 15.4 397 20% 3%

The tonnage from the validation shapes is 20% less than actual mined while ounces produced are comparable. The primary cause for this is the mining of material outside of the 2019 validation shapes that were originally part of the 2016 Mineral Reserves. This additional material is not encompassed within the validation shapes and therefore would not be a part of the 2019 Reserves if these areas were to be mined again. The inclusion of uneconomic material (waste) within the mined stopes resulted in mining more tonnage at a lower grade in 2018 than would have been mined based on the 2019 Reserve validation shapes.



Mining and Processing

Brucejack is a high-grade underground mining operation using the long-hole stoping mining method and cemented paste backfill. The Valley of the Kings, the higher-grade, primary targeted deposit, has been developed first; the lower-grade West Zone will be developed in the second half of Brucejack’s 14-year mine life. The mine is planned to increase the processing rate from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonne per day by year-end 2019 and mine a total of 15.8 million tonnes of ore for the 14 years at an average mill feed grade of 12.6 grams gold per tonne.

Mineral processing at the current operation uses conventional gravity concentration and sulphide flotation, producing gold-silver doré and gold-silver flotation concentrate. The mill will be upgraded to use the same process flowsheet at an increased mill feed rate of 3,800 tonne per day. Predicted metallurgical recoveries over the life of mine average 96.5% and 87.4% for gold and silver, respectively. A total of 6.2 million ounces of gold and 26.0 million ounces of silver are estimated to be produced over the remaining mine life of Brucejack. Projected production and processing is summarized in Table 5 below.

Table 5: Life of Mine Projected Production and Processing Summary(1)

Years Tonnage(2)

(t) Development

Meters(2)

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t)(3) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Gold

Production

('000 ounces) Silver

Production

('000 ounces) 1 1,235,000 10,924 10.6 11.2 407 392 2 1,371,000 10,950 12.0 11.3 512 445 3 1,383,000 8,550 13.0 11.7 563 462 4 1,386,000 8,550 13.6 10.2 592 404 5 1,387,000 8,550 12.3 17.5 533 663 6 1,388,000 7,350 13.5 20.7 586 779 7 1,388,000 7,240 14.3 52.1 613 1,993 8 1,380,000 4,370 13.9 93.7 594 3,637 9 1,180,000 3,530 12.6 85.6 457 2,832 10 1,180,000 1,010 12.0 130.3 436 4,371 11 902,000 1,320 10.8 87.7 299 2,220 12 826,000 920 14.4 119.3 366 2,793 13 571,000 250 9.8 220.1 171 3,634 14 177,000 100 7.4 269.4 40 1,387 Life of Mine 15,754,000 73,610 12.6 58.4 6,169 26,012

(1) LOM begins on January 1, 2019. The Mineral Reserve excludes all Mineral Reserve material mined prior to January 1, 2019.

(2) Tonnes are rounded to nearest thousands. Development meters are rounded to the nearest tens.

(3) Gold grade is estimated within a tolerance range of +/- 10% for the Proven Mineral Reserve, and +/- 15% for the Probable Mineral Reserve in the remaining years of production.

Capital and Operating Costs

The capital cost for the mine throughput upgrade to 3,800 tonnes per day is estimated at $22.5 million over the next three years, including a contingency of $1.9 million. Capital costs are summarized in Table 6 below.

Table 6: 3,800 tpd Expansion Capital Costs Summary (1)

($ million) Mine Underground 2.4 Process and Infrastructure 13.9 Total Direct Costs 16.3 Indirect Costs (2) 2.4 Contingency (2) 3.8 Total Capital Cost 22.5

(1) Year 2019-2020 capital cost expenditure for expansion of mine, process and infrastructure, including mine throughput expansion related costs.

(2) Mill expansion related indirect costs and contingency only.

The total sustaining capital cost for the remainder of the LOM at Brucejack is estimated at $200.8 million. Sustaining capital costs are summarized in the Table 7 below.

Table 7: Sustaining Capital Costs Summary

($ million) Mining 51.6 Processing 33.5 Site Services and Surface Maintenance 115.7 Total Sustaining Capital Cost 200.8

Average LOM operating cost is estimated at $168 per tonne milled. Operating costs are summarized in Table 8 below.

Table 8: Operating Costs Summary

($/tonne) Mining 74 Processing 22 Mine General and Administrative 36 Surface Services and Others 36 Total Operating Cost 168

All-in sustaining cash costs, which include by-product cash costs, sustaining capital, exploration expense and reclamation cost accretion are summarized in Table 9 below.

Table 9: All-In Sustaining Costs Life of Mine

($ million, except for cost

per ounce) Total Cash Costs(1) $2,835 Reclamation Cost Accretion $29 Sustaining Capital Expenditure $201 Mine Site Sustaining Costs(2) $3,065 Gold Sales (ounces) 6.1 ounces Mine Site Sustaining Cost per ounce(3) $502/ounce Corporate G&A Costs $37/ounce All-in Sustaining Costs $539/ounce

(1) Net of silver credits at Base Case silver price of $16.90/ounce.

(2) Excludes 3,800 tpd Expansion Capital.

(3) Includes offsite shipping, treatment, refining charges and royalties.

2019 Mineral Resource

Brucejack Mineral Resource

The 2019 Mineral Resource estimate incorporates 76,697 meters of infill drilling in 1,275 drill holes and 18,250 meters of mapped underground development completed in the Valley of the Kings Zone since the 2016 Mineral Resource estimate (see News Release dated July 15, 2016). The updated Mineral Resource reported by zone and confidence category is summarized in Table 10 below. The Valley of the Kings Mineral Resource was updated in 2019, but only in an area where new data was available; the West Zone Mineral Resource was not updated.

Table 10: Brucejack Mineral Resource Estimate (1,2,3,4,5,6)

Zone Confidence

Category Ore

Tonnes

(Mt) Grade Contained Metal Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au

(Moz) Ag

(Moz) Valley of the Kings Zone Measured 1.8 17.15 16.4 1.0 1.0 Indicated 11.9 17.15 15.4 6.6 5.9 Total M+I 13.7 17.15 15.5 7.6 6.8 Inferred 3.8 17.7 19.4 2.2 2.4 West Zone Measured 2.4 5.85 347 0.5 26.8 Indicated 2.5 5.86 190 0.5 15.1 Total M+I 4.9 5.85 267 0.9 41.9 Inferred 4.0 6.4 82 0.8 10.6 Total Mine Measured 4.2 10.71 205 1.5 27.8 Indicated 14.4 15.19 45.6 7.1 21.0 Total M+I 18.6 14.2 81.6 8.5 48.7 Inferred 7.8 12.0 51.3 3.0 13.0

(1) Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

(2) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.

(3) The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.

(4) Tonnes, grade, and contained metal figures in totals may differ due to rounding.

(5) For comparative purposes only, the Brucejack Mineral Resource is reported at a gold equivalent value defined as AuEq = Au + Ag/53.

(6) Mineral Resources exclude all Mineral Resource material mined prior to January 1, 2019.

The 2019 Mineral Resource estimate for the Valley of the Kings Zone differs from the 2016 Mineral Resource estimate in that there are significantly more drill holes used in the estimation of the model, the classification has been adjusted to allow for the change in confidence as a result of the new information, the estimation parameters have been adjusted to allow greater local accuracy of the grade estimates (based on validation of the model estimates against production information), and production volumes have been removed for all production prior to January 1, 2019. This has resulted in a reduction in the number of tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Resource categories. The 2019 Measured and Indicated Resource for the Valley of the Kings Zone is 13.7 million tonnes at 17.2 g/t Au compared to 16.4 million tonnes at 17.2 g/t Au in 2016.



Independent Qualified Persons

The following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 are independent of Pretivm and responsible for the 2019 Report, and each has reviewed, approved and verified the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to his or her respective scope of responsibility, as applicable:



Qualified Person Scope of Responsibility Ivor W.O. Jones, M.Sc., P.Geo., FAusIMM (CP) Geology and Mineral Resources



Mark Horan, P.Eng, MSc.

Tetra Tech Mineral Reserves, Mining Methods; Underground Infrastructure; Paste Backfill Distribution; Mining Operating Cost Estimate; Financial Analysis



John Huang, Ph.D, P.Eng.

Tetra Tech Metallurgy and Recovery Methods; Market Studies; Process, G&A and Site Services Operating Cost Estimates



Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng., M.A.Sc.

Tetra Tech Surface Infrastructure; Capital Cost Estimate Maritz Rykaart, PhD, P.Eng.

SRK Waste Rock and Tailings Storage Facility Rolf Schmitt, M.Sc., P.Geo.

ERM Aspects of environmental, social, community studies, and permitting Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng., M.A.Sc.

Tetra Tech Capital Cost Estimate Alison Shaw, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Lorax Geochemistry, Water Quality Hamish Weatherly, M.Sc., P.Geo.

BGC Engineering Inc. Water Management Trevor Crozier, M.Eng., P.Eng.

BGC Engineering Inc. Hydrogeology Cathy Schmid, M.Sc., P.Eng.

BGC Engineering Inc. Underground Mine Geotechnical Ed Carey, P.Eng

BGC Engineering Inc. Site Geotechnical

Next Steps

Longitudinal Mining Test Stopes Based on Refined Geological Understanding

The plan for underground development and mining at the Valley of the Kings was based on the initial understanding that the high-grade gold was carried throughout the broad quartz stockwork running nominally east-west. Consequently, the 2014 Report selected transverse longhole stoping as the mining method for the Valley of the Kings, which provided for stopes up to 40 meters wide to be mined across the width of the quartz stockwork corridors.

The experience gained from over six quarters of mining at Brucejack and the Valley of the Kings has led to a refined understanding of the geology and controls on the gold mineralization. The high-grade gold mineralization is now understood to be carried in multiple zones of between 10 to 15 meters wide running nominally east-west within the broader quartz stockwork at the Valley of the Kings.

Based on improved understanding of the geology and controls on the gold mineralization longitudinal longhole stoping, mining along the direction of the corridors of high-grade gold mineralization, may be a better method of mining. Longitudinal longhole stoping will be tested this quarter and is expected to reduce the amount of internal waste within stopes, potentially increasing the average stope grade, and reducing the amount of underground development. If successful, an updated Mineral Reserve and life of mine plan will be prepared for yearend with longitudinal longhole stoping included in the mining method and incorporating the reserve expansion drilling from this year’s drill program.

Production and Cash Flows

Over the next five years, estimated gold production of over 2.6 million ounces of gold will generate cash flows of $1.74 billion, which are more than sufficient to pay down the scheduled debt maturities of approximately $580 million. Capital allocation strategy for 2019 is focused on organic growth and paying down debt. Capital allocation for 2020 and beyond will be addressed later this year.

Scientific and technical information in this news release not set out in the 2019 Report has been reviewed, approved and verified by Warwick Board, Ph.D., P.Geo, Pr.Sci.Nat, Pretivm’s Vice President, Geology and Chief Geologist and Nicolas Scarcelli-Casciola, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Pretivm’s Mine Planning Manager, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

