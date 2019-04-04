Verde AgriTech Appoints Vice President of Sales

BELO HORIZONTE, April 04, 2019 - Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: NPK) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Daniel Sabbag as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Sabbag is a sales professional with 30 years of experience in the agricultural sector, including major companies such as Fertilizantes Heringer SA (“Heringer”), Monsanto Company, Bequisa – Degesh Group and Cargill.



More recently, Mr. Sabbag devoted 14 years to the fertilizer business while working at Heringer, one of Brazil’s three largest fertilizer companies. Heringer produces, commercializes and distributes fertilizers through multiple branches across the country.

As a senior executive at Heringer, Mr. Sabbag was head of the sales department overseeing yearly revenues of USD 250 million. Mr. Sabbag was responsible for trade operations throughout Brazil and led a team of over 30 professionals plus a network of 110 independent sales agents.

Among Mr. Sabbag’s successes was his leadership of the overall expansion of Heringer, when he opened 7 new fertilizer plants. He also oversaw the introduction of new product lines such as premium fertilizers.

Mr. Sabbag holds an MBA from FGV – Fundação Getúlio Vargas and a bachelor’s degree in Agronomic Engineering from ESALQ/ USP, Brazil.

President and CEO, Cristiano Veloso, commented: “We are proud that Mr. Sabbag has chosen to continue his career at Verde, given his many options in the Brazilian fertilizer sector. He will oversee continued sales success in 2019 and, above all, position the company for planned market expansions in 2020 and beyond.”

About Verde AgriTech

Verde promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which Verde intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

