Largo Resources Announces Appointment of Nominee Director

TORONTO, April 4, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Lee to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as a director nominee of Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P., Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (collectively, the "ARC Funds").

Mr. Lee is a Vice President with the private equity firm Arias Resource Capital Management LP. Prior to Arias Resource Capital Management, Mr. Lee worked with Ambac Assurance Corporation, a global bond insurer. Prior to Ambac, Mr. Lee held positions with the investment firm Raging River Capital, the mining hedge fund Geologic Resource Partners LLC, and Byron Capital Markets Ltd in Canada as a mining & metals equity research analyst. Additionally, Mr. Lee has prior experience as an Environmental Engineer with several construction and engineering firms. Mr. Lee currently sits on the board of Park Lawn Company Ltd. and previously sat on the board of Bearing Lithium Corp. Mr. Lee earned his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and holds a BS in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Economics from Tufts University.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

