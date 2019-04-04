Gatling Exploration Appoints New Directors

Vancouver, April 4, 2019 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce the appointments of Jason Billan and Peter Damouni to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Billan is a seasoned strategy, corporate development and valuation professional with an accelerating career in the mining industry. Following the completion of an MBA at the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in 2009, he spent roughly three years in equity research covering the precious metal sector, at Salman Partners and RBC Capital Markets, with a coverage universe ranging from small to large caps. In 2012, he joined Nevsun Resources as the sole Corporate Development professional reporting into the senior executive team. After several years of evaluating hundreds of gold and copper opportunities, Nevsun acquired the world-class Timok copper-gold project in Serbia for over US$500M. Last year, Mr. Billan's comprehensive skill set in capital markets, valuation, and transaction experience was further strengthened as he evaluated the hostile bid of Nevsun by Lundin Mining and later evaluated numerous strategic alternatives leading to the successful C$1.9B acquisition of Nevsun by Zijin Mining. Mr. Billan also brings a strong network of corporate and institutional representatives in the mining industry to support Gatling's objectives.

Mr. Damouni has over 17 years of experience in senior executive positions in investment banking and capital markets, with expertise in mining and oil and gas. Throughout his career, Mr. Damouni has worked on and led equity and debt financings valued over $5 billion for companies at different stages from exploration, to development, permitting and construction to production. He has comprehensive experience in equity financing, restructuring and mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Damouni is a graduate of McGill University, Canada. He is a Canadian and British citizen, residing in the United Kingdom.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

