Victory Metals Appoints Jeffrey Woods as Chief Metallurgist

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2019 - Victory Metals Inc. ("TSX-V:VMX") ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Woods, B.S. (Metallurgical Engineering) as Chief Metallurgist.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Jeffrey Woods to our Victory team as Chief Metallurgist. Jeff brings a long and successful track record in mineral processing and project development that will be highly beneficial as we advance our Iron Point Vanadium Project in Nevada. Our maiden drill program continues to outline a large footprint of vanadium mineralization including multiple flat-lying, higher-grade zones. Victory's management and Board are excited that initial metallurgical test work results are encouraging and we will report more definitive results shortly once the current initial phase of test work is completed. We are confident that Jeff's experience, knowledge and systematic approach will unlock significant value at Iron Point."

Jeffrey Woods, Chief Metallurgist stated: "I am pleased to be joining the Victory Metals team. Iron Point presents an exciting opportunity to bring primary, domestic production of vanadium to North America. Our goal is to develop a robust, economic hydrometallurgical process to produce a final V 2 0 5 product."

Jeff Woods has over 35 years of experience as a specialist in mineral processing and hydrometallurgical operations, with an emphasis on; heap leaching, crushing and grinding, flotation, plant construction, commissioning, operations and process optimization. Jeff has a strong background in metallurgical and mineral processing testing and process flow sheet development. Using experimental design methods and statistical analyses, Jeff has identified and implemented remedies for production bottlenecks, leading to significant process improvements in a number of conventional and hydrometallurgical process plants, including in Nevada. Through his research Jeff has also developed several proprietary metallurgical processes. In addition Jeff has significant experience in engineering, design and construction and has played key roles in moving a number of significant process facilities from initial test work through to plant commissioning. From 2011 to 2016, Jeff was VP of Metallurgy and Process Engineering for Frontera Mining Corp. Prior to 2011, Jeff held the position of Principal Consulting Metallurgist for SRK Consulting (US) Inc. Jeff's clients have included Newmont, Kennecott, Coeur, Molycorp, Energy Fuels, and Kinross Gold. Jeff has a B.S (1988) in metallurgical engineering from University of Nevada, Mackay School of Mines, and is a Registered Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA) and the Society of Mining Engineers (SME).

About Victory Metals

Victory owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. The Company is well financed to advance the project through resource estimation and initial feasibility study work. Victory has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. Major shareholders include Casino Gold (50%), and management, directors and founders (25%). Approximately 51% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares are subject to an escrow release over three years.

Please see the Company's website at www.victorymetals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

VICTORY METALS INC.

Paul Matysek

Executive Chairman and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the business of the Company, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, and delay, inability to complete a financing or failure to receive regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victory-metals-appoints-jeffrey-woods-as-chief-metallurgist-300824353.html

SOURCE Victory Metals Inc.