Newrange Gold Completes Screen Test At Pamlico, Producing 26.53 g/t Au in Concentrate

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / April 4, 2019 (TSXV: NRG, OTCQB: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in continuing metallurgical studies, a preliminary screen test has successfully produced a concentrate assaying 26.530 grams gold per metric tonne (g/t Au) from sampled mineralization with a head grade of 4.291 g/t Au.

The original sample was dry screened, with no crushing, into two size fractions - a coarse fraction (+95 mm) and a fine fraction (-95 mm). The two fractions were then submitted to American Assay Labs in Sparks, Nevada for analysis. The coarse fraction assayed 1.020 g/t Au and contained only 20.72% of the gold in 87.18% of the sample volume, while the fine fraction assayed 26.530 g/t Au, representing 79.28% of the gold, in 12.82% of the original sample weight.

"Although further testing is required, the implications of this preliminary test are significant," stated Robert Archer, CEO. "By implementing simple, low cost screening and concentrating approximately 80% of the gold in less than 13% of the sample weight, it may be possible to eliminate a crushing circuit altogether, to mine large volumes of low-grade mineralization, and substantially reduce the volume of material to be processed. This, in turn, would result in a smaller processing facility, materially reducing permitting requirements, CapEx and OpEx costs. Furthermore, it indicates the potential to deliver higher grade feed to a processing facility, thereby allowing more intense treatment of higher grade material, which could result in higher extraction and recovery rates."

Additional samples from multiple areas on the property have been collected and submitted for further screen testing to examine optimal sizes, and to evaluate wet and dry screening and other techniques to further increase the gold reporting to the fine fraction and reduce the gold content of the coarse fraction.

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project enjoys excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered in 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest-grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Sharon Hebgin Corporate Communications Phone: 760-898-9129

Email: info@newrangegold.com Dave Cross Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Phone: 604-669-0868 Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.