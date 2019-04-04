First Vanadium Reports Consistently High Vanadium Extraction Results from Variability Test Work for the Carlin Vanadium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, April 4, 2019 - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") reports metallurgical test work results for nine variability composite samples from its high-grade Carlin Vanadium deposit. Preliminary test results are consistently showing high vanadium extraction rates, between 92% and 98%, for both oxidized and unoxidized mineralized material of low, average and high vanadium grades.

"The Company is very pleased with the consistent variability testing results that demonstrate excellent vanadium extraction rates across the deposit, achieving another significant objective in our test work", says Paul Cowley, President & CEO.

The Company commenced acid leach and pressure oxidation test procedures on a single composite sample from the deposit in April 2018. In June 2018, the reported test work indicated 95.5% vanadium extraction into solution. Subsequently, over a number of months the extraction process has been further refined and the Company has progressed to the stage of variability test work. Variability test work typically uses multiple samples of differing grade and ore type from across a deposit to determine the processing consistency for a given procedure.

Nine composite samples from drill holes across the Carlin Vanadium deposit tested two different ore type (oxidized and unoxidized shale) of varying vanadium grades (low 0.39-0.54% V 2 O 5 , average 0.62-0.69% V 2 O 5 , and high 0.93-1.02% V 2 O 5 ) through an acid leach and pressure oxidation procedure. The composite sample descriptions and preliminary extraction results are shown in the following table. Test results are consistently high vanadium extractions into solution, between 92% and 98%, demonstrating a tight range of high vanadium extractions across the deposit regardless of grade or whether oxidized or unoxidized material. The test work was conducted by Sherritt Technologies, a leader in the development and commercialization of pressure hydrometallurgical processes.

Metallurgical HoleID Depth (m) Calculated Grade Sample Vanadium Sample ID From To % V2O5 Description Extraction (%) MT1A DDC18-011 36 58.5 0.68 Unoxidized shale 94.1 MT2 DDC18-016 37 79.86 0.69 Unoxidized shale 93.1 MT3 DDC18-014 44.5 56.5 0.64 Unoxidized shale 97.8 MT4 DDC18-018 51 90 1.02 Unoxidized shale 95.3 MT5 DDC18-010 16.5 46.5 0.39 Unoxidized shale 92.1 MT6A DDC18-016 8.5 31 0.62 Oxidized shale 92.4 MT7 DDC18-017 43.5 62.64 0.54 Oxidized shale 93.9 MT8 DDC18-004 0 11.5 0.93 Oxidized shale 95.3 MT9 DDC18-020 19.5 30 0.42 Oxidized shale 96.0

*The composite samples were taken over the mineralized intervals indicated by downhole to and from depths in the table above.

The variability test work results provide further input for the advancement of a process flow sheet that requires a downstream solvent extraction step. The solvent extraction test work in progress at SGS Canada, is aimed at producing ammonium metavanadate and a final vanadium pentoxide product. The Company continues to look at other metallurgical opportunities to benefit the project.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada on Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths with strike length of approximately 1,800 metres, width averaging 600 metres and thickness ranging from 15 metres to 50 metres. The Company announced its maiden resource February 27, 2019.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

