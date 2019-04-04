Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Gespeg Copper Announces Name Change and New Website

16:09 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, April 04, 2019 - Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces name change from Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. to Gespeg Resources Ltd. to reflect the fact that the Company has now expanded its project portfolio to include gold projects, mainly the Montauban and Lac Arsenault projects , as opposed to a sole focus copper exploration company. The Company will continue trading under the same ticker symbol. (GCR on the TSX-V. )

The new Gespeg Resources Ltd. is pleased to launch their new website under www.gespegresources.com; a corporate presentation as well as all the details about Gespeg are available.

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in underexplored regions “Montauban, Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

For more information:

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514-702-9841
slaberge@gespegresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Gespeg’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Gespeg from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.


Mineninfo

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.gespegcopper.com


