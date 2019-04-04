Generation Mining Receives DTC Eligibility Increasing Access to U.S. Investors

TORONTO, April 04, 2019 - Generation Mining Ltd. (CSE:GENM) (OTC:GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company (the “DTC”) eligibility making the Company’s stock more accessible for U.S. investors.



Gen Mining’s common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company’s common shares on the OTC marketplace where Gen Mining trades under the symbol GENMF.

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Ltd. is a base metal exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop these properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisition.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1700-80 Richmond Street West

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2A4

